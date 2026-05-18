Make the most of May half term with family activities across Warwickshire

Warwickshire families can access a wide range of activities, events and support in May half term.

Warwickshire families can access a wide range of activities, events and support over the May half term break from school, with opportunities for children and young people to stay active, get creative, learn new skills and spend time together.

From outdoor adventures and museum activities to library events, family support services and heritage experiences, there is something for all ages to enjoy across the county during the school holidays.

Half term adventures in Warwickshire’s Country Parks

There’s something very special coming up at Ryton Pools Country Park in May half term: a 30th Anniversary Fun Day. On Wednesday 27 May, the popular park is celebrating its 30th year, and everyone is invited. Come and enjoy miniature train rides, activities like pond dipping, market stalls, a brass band, Morris dancing, have a go maypole dancing, a barbecue and more. It takes place from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend. No booking is required for general attendance, but the free pond dipping sessions can be booked via Eventbrite.

On top of this, there’s the usual selection of ranger-led events like pond dipping and minibeast hunting for families to get involved with at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, and Burton Dassett Hills Country Park – browse and book tickets here.

There’s also the free Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park, a great option for an affordable outdoor day out.

Discover Warwickshire’s history and heritage

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire is hosting a variety of activities over half term, helping families discover the county’s rich history through interactive sessions, exhibitions and trails. At the Market Hall Museum, families can enjoy themed trails, creative workshops and hands-on activities inspired by local history and collections.

Families can also explore exhibitions, museums and heritage sites across the county, with activities designed to make history fun and accessible for children and young people. Find out more at Heritage & Culture Warwickshire.

Family fun at Children and Family Centres

Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres have planned a range of activities and support sessions throughout half term across centres and community venues.

Families can enjoy stay and play sessions, crafts, games, baby groups and activities designed to help families connect, play and spend time together. To find out what's happening click here - or for activities in Bedworth, click here - and look out for the Easter timetable.

Library events for all ages

Make new friends, learn something new or simply enjoy a great story at one of the many events and activities taking place at libraries across Warwickshire this half term.

As part of the National Year of Reading, Warwickshire Libraries is encouraging families to discover the joy of reading together and make stories part of everyday life. Warwickshire Libraries is also celebrating National Share-a-Story Month this May, with a range of themed activities and events for children and families.

Pop into your local library and pick up a great read or download one from the virtual library service. Join in with Rhyme Time, Story Stomp, Book Magic or one of the sensory sessions taking place across the county. Families can also take part in “Ready Steady Dance” with Motionhouse at participating libraries, enjoy special Winnie-the-Pooh themed storytelling sessions throughout May and June, and sign up to the Book Bingo challenge for families and teenagers.

There will also be additional half term fun including Bhangra Bounce sessions with Sohan Kailey and Minecraft gaming sessions at selected libraries.

Find out more about events and activities through the Warwickshire Libraries Events Page.

Support for families and SEND services

Families looking for last minute childcare or additional support during the school break can access information, advice and guidance through the Warwickshire Family Information Service (FIS).

The service provides support and information for families with children and young people aged 0–25, including childcare, SEND services, health and wellbeing, activities and financial support. More information is available at Warwickshire Family Information Service.

Families can also explore tailored activities and resources for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) through Warwickshire’s Local Offer and SEND newsletter.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said:

“As a child friendly county we want children and young people to have opportunities to enjoy themselves, feel connected to their communities and make positive memories with family and friends.

“May half term is a great opportunity for families to relax, spend time together and explore some of the fantastic activities, events and support available across Warwickshire.”

Reminder: Summer Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme

Eligible families are also encouraged to start planning ahead for the summer holidays, with details of Warwickshire’s Summer Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme due to be released soon. The HAF programme provides enriching activities and healthy meals for children and young people eligible for free school meals during the school holidays, including sports, creative sessions, outdoor activities and dedicated SEND provision.

Key dates to be aware of:

Wednesday 10 – Sunday 14 June you can start applying for the SEND Family Experience. The link to apply will be emailed to all HAF-registered families on the 10 June.

Monday 22 June our summer HAF listings will go live on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/HAF

Monday 20 July – Summer HAF sessions begin

Further information about the summer programme, including booking dates and activities, will be available soon at Warwickshire HAF Programme.