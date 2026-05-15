It’s Mission Move for Warwickshire pupils this Walk to School Week

Warwickshire families with children at primary school are encouraged to take part in national Walk to School Week between 18 and 22 May 2026.

Next week, pupils in Warwickshire will join thousands of children across the UK to celebrate the benefits of walking or wheeling during the special week organised by Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking, as part of their National Walking Month campaign each May.

Warwickshire County Council supports the campaign through its Safe and Active Schools Programme, which works with schools across the county to promote safer, healthier and more active journeys to school.

Families are being encouraged to walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ for the whole week to see the big differences that come from small steps, from healthier and happier children to fewer cars outside the school gates and therefore less emissions, cleaner air and a reduced risk of collisions.

This year’s challenge, Mission Move, encourages children to travel actively to school every day of the week and teaches pupils about five important reasons to walk and the impact it can have – including physical and mental health, sustainability, road safety and community.

Last year, over 250,000 pupils across the UK took part in Walk to School Week, with this year looking to be bigger than ever.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "​Walk to School Week is a fantastic initiative that we are proud to support across Warwickshire. The ‘Mission Move’ challenge sets children up for a productive day of learning by boosting their physical and mental wellbeing.

“More than that, it also plays a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion around our school gates. Fewer cars on the school run means safer, calmer streets and a stronger sense of connection within our local communities.”

“Support for this initiative is another way Warwickshire is demonstrating its child friendly ethos as we know regular exercise helps children to be happy and healthy and ready to learn.”

Tanya Braun, Director of External Affairs and Fundraising, Living Streets said: “Walk to School Week is a fantastic opportunity for families to discover the physical and mental health benefits of walking to school. “Pupils who get active before the school day are happier and find it easier to focus, research shows. And swapping the school run for a walk or wheel takes cars off the road at the busiest times of day, making streets safer and less polluted for everyone. “Only around 50% of pupils walk to school in the UK, so it’s also a great chance for families to try out a calmer approach to the school day. Why not give it a go and enjoy the fresh air this Walk to School Week?”

More information for parents and carers about walking to school from Living Streets can be found here: https://www.livingstreets.org.uk/walk-to-school/parents-and-carers/

Find out more about safe and active travel in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/warwickshire-safe-active-travel

Find out more information about safe and active schools: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/366/safe-and-active-schools

To find out more about the county’s commitment to help children and young people be happy, healthy, heard, skilled and safe go to www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk