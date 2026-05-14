Warwickshire County Council looks ahead to the Safe and Active Schools Awards 2026

Warwickshire’s Road Safety Education Team is busy preparing for the County Council’s Safe and Active Schools Awards 2026.

These awards, now in their third year, celebrate the dedication of schools that go above and beyond to support safer, healthier and more active journeys for their pupils.

Building on the success of previous years, this year’s awards will once again bring together Safe and Active School Champions, pupils, road safety partners and colleagues to recognise the commitment, creativity and impact of schools working to keep children safe and active on their journeys to and from school.

The awards programme continues to grow, with over 110 primary schools now actively engaged in Warwickshire’s road safety education offer. The programme supports pupils to develop the practical skills they need to travel safely and sustainably, addressing key issues such as distraction, peer influence and impulse control, while encouraging using more active modes of travel.

Last year's safe and active travel awards saw Hurley, Dordon, and Eastlands Primary Schools win Active Traveller Awards for significantly increasing levels of active travel over the past three years and embedding active travel into their school life; and Galley Common Infant School, an Active Travel Innovation Award for launching a successful scooter club, amongst the other winners of the day.

Schools taking part in the 2026 Safe and Active Schools Programme have the opportunity to work towards Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum awards, as well as a range of special recognition awards. The Awards will highlight schools that embed road safety and active travel into everyday school life.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “​Ensuring our children can travel to and from school safely is an absolute priority for Warwickshire County Council. "The remarkable growth of the Safe and Active Schools programme is a testament to the hard work of our teachers, road safety officers, and the pupils themselves and we are immensely proud of its ongoing success.

“These awards give us the perfect opportunity to recognise those who champion road safety, tackle everyday hazards, and promote the benefits of active travel both in terms of keeping cars away from schools and also in championing exercise.”

More information about the Warwickshire County Council Safe and Active Schools programme can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/schools-colleges/safe-active-schools-1 or by emailing: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

Stay up to date with Warwickshire County Council’s latest road safety campaigns, initiatives, and guidance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety

For the latest news, updates, and event information, follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire County Council on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafety and @WCCSafeActiveTravel.