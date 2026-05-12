Mental Health Awareness Week: Small actions can make a big difference to our mental wellbeing

This Mental Health Awareness Week, residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to take simple, everyday actions to support their mental health, as part of this year’s national theme: Action.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 highlights that while awareness is important, real change happens when it leads to action – whether that’s something we do for ourselves, with others, or within our communities. These actions don’t need to be big. Small, manageable steps can make a real difference to how we feel over time.

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “This Mental Health Awareness Week reminds us that understanding mental health is only the first step – real change happens when we take action. Small, everyday actions, whether that’s staying connected, being active or taking a moment to notice what’s around us, can have a powerful impact on how we feel.”

She added: “In Warwickshire, there is a wide range of free, confidential support available, and I would encourage anyone who needs it to reach out. You don’t have to face things alone.”

Across Warwickshire, NHS organisations, Warwickshire County Council, local authorities and voluntary and community partners all play a role in supporting good mental health. However, looking after our wellbeing is also something we can all influence through the actions we take each day.

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week, colleagues from across health and care organisations in Coventry and Warwickshire have come together to create a short compilation video, sharing one simple thing they do to boost their mental health and wellbeing. The video aims to spark ideas and conversation, showing that supporting mental wellbeing doesn’t require major lifestyle changes – it can start with just one personal action that feels right for you.

Many of the actions featured reflect Warwickshire’s 5 Ways to Wellbeing, Connect, Be Active, Keep Learning, Give and Take Notice, practical, evidence based steps that support both mental and physical health. You can start with just one of the five and build from there. Even small habits, such as taking a short walk, pausing for a few mindful breaths, or noticing nature around you, can help improve wellbeing.

Residents across Warwickshire are encouraged to watch the video and identify their own one thing, whether that’s something they already do or something new they’d like to try.

You can watch the video here: https://tinyurl.com/57we44fw

In Warwickshire, a wide range of free, confidential mental wellbeing support is available through Wellbeing for Warwickshire, including listening support, talking therapies and help to find the right support at the right time. To access local support or find out more, visit www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

Warwickshire County Council and partners are also reminding residents that you are not alone and it’s okay to ask for help. Over the course of a lifetime, one in four people experience suicidal thoughts. Support is available, and the world is better with you in it. For suicide prevention advice and support, visit www.dearlife.org.uk or watch the Warwickshire support video at https://youtu.be/CevjIxR34J

If you or someone you know needs urgent mental health support, call NHS 111 and select the mental health option, or visit www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/find-help-now. In an emergency, call 999.