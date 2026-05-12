Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 11 May 2026

The revised Council Plan, along with plans for improving the health and independence of the county’s residents and investment into schools to support some of our more vulnerable young people wer...

The revised Council Plan, along with plans for improving the health and independence of the county’s residents and investment into schools to support some of our more vulnerable young people were the topics for discussion at today’s cabinet meeting.

Recalibrating Warwickshire, the revised Council Plan, stating the objectives of the County Council over the next four years, was endorsed and will go to the meeting of Council on Thursday for ratification.

Aligned to the Medium Term Financial Strategy agreed earlier in the year, it underlines the commitment to supporting local businesses, creating an environment where families can thrive and children have the best start in life with an emphasis on scrutinising contracts and performance to ensure the best value for money.

Cabinet endorsed the proposed Better Care Fund Plan which will allocate over £80m to various programmes that will ensure residents are helped to live at home more independently and for longer, with better support on leaving hospital, adaptations to homes and joining up of services. This will now go top the Health and Wellbeing Board for final approval.

Cabinet also gave its go ahead for over £1.6m to be added to the Education Capital Fund which will be used at schools across the county for a variety of schemes including increased disabled access, improved security and creating more spaces at mainstream schools for children and young people who otherwise would have to travel out of the area.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Sensible investment into our schools to give vulnerable learners the best setting for their education while removing the need for expensive travel costs is a win-win for both the children and our resources. We were delighted to approve that funding.

“Similarly, the planned allocation of the Better Care Fund will greatly increase opportunities for people to live longer, healthier lives independently in their own homes. This will reduce the strain on the Health Service so, again, it’s a very positive outcome both in terms of residents’ quality of life and getting the maximum value for our money.

“I am pleased that Cabinet endorsed the new Council Plan - Recalibrating Warwickshire - which is to be presented to Council this Thursday. This follows recent public engagement and review by the Council’s overview and scrutiny committees.”

The livestream recording and papers for this meeting of Cabinet can be viewed here: Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - Monday 11 May 2026