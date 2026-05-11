Cabinet endorses £80 million plan to strengthen local social care and health support in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Cabinet has endorsed an £80.1 million plan to support residents to live healthier, more independent lives for longer, following its meeting on Monday 11 May 2026.

The Better Care Fund (BCF) Plan for 2026/27 continues to bring together NHS and council funding to make health and social care services in Warwickshire simpler to access, better coordinated and more focused on prevention.

Funding through the BCF directly supports older people, disabled residents and those with long‑term or more complex health conditions by providing care and support closer to home.

This may include:

Help to remain independent at home for longer

Faster, better‑coordinated support when people return home from hospital

Adaptations to homes that make everyday living safer and easier

Joined‑up local services so individuals don’t have to repeat their story or navigate multiple organisations

By supporting people earlier and in the right setting, the funding also helps to reduce unnecessary hospital stays and avoid long‑term care where it isn’t needed

Existing services will continue to deliver core adult social care and community health support across Warwickshire, while also supporting the development of NHS neighbourhood-based services to better meet local needs.

The BCF funding for 2026/27 comprises of:

£6,392,571 Disabled Facilities Grant – designed to help disabled individuals make necessary adaptations to their homes for better accessibility

£18,509,243 Minimum NHS (WCC) Contribution – for adult social care services, the reablement service, community equipment for people with social care needs, moving on beds to support hospital discharge and domiciliary care

£36,566,144 Minimum NHS (Integrated Care Board) Contribution – for NHS out of hospital community services, equipment for people with health needs in the community and temporary support for people being discharged from hospital

£18,669,385 Local Authority Better Care Grant – to protect adult social care services

Cllr Anne Marie Sonko, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“The Better Care Fund is a vital part of how we support Warwickshire residents to live well and stay independent.

“This funding helps people get the right care at the right time – whether that’s support to stay safely at home, help to recover after a hospital stay, or changes to their home that make daily life easier. “By working closely with our NHS partners, we can provide more joined‑up, person‑centred support while reducing avoidable pressure on hospitals and frontline services. “Cabinet’s endorsement of this plan shows our continued commitment to protecting adult social care and delivering better outcomes for communities across Warwickshire.”

View the Better Care Fund Plan 2026/27.