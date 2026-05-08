Xcalibre broadens its global reach

A Warwickshire business has cemented its place as a globally-renowned designer and manufacturer of precision equipment following support from Warwickshire County Council.

Longford-based Xcalibre specialises in diamond core drilling equipment. It exports to more than 40 countries a range of trailers to test the integrity of highways and runways and drill significant numbers of holes required to install runway lights.

This expertise helps protect and facilitate travel all over the world, with clients across Europe (Xcalibre is the market leader in France), Australia, the USA, UAE and Africa. Xcalibre trailers are used by the MoD working on RAF airfields – one trailer has worked on the Falkland Islands’ Port Stanley Airport.

Xcalibre was set up in 1987, with Danish-born Christian Molbech taking over the business in 2009 and setting up shop in Coventry and Warwickshire. It moved into its new premises in Channel Way, Longford in 2023, and received an energy audit and grant from the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS), delivered in Warwickshire by Warwickshire County Council.

Xcalibre employee David Platts said: “We moved here two and a half years ago and, a bit like when you move house, we brought all our old furniture with us! We soon realised we needed some assistance and found there was brilliant support available from Warwickshire County Council, the Borough Council, Coventry City Council, and both the Growth and Skills Hubs. They have all been really helpful and that encourages you to grow.”

“The BEAS grant went towards a new fork-lift trick,” said David. “Our old truck was so outdated it was on charge every minute we weren’t using it, sometimes all weekend. The audit identified that modernising it would save us money. The new fork-lift goes on charge for about 20 minutes every three weeks!

“The audit was brilliant. It also helped us look at the way the business operates. We work a compressed hours four-day week and the new truck and its constant availability allowed us to look at all our business processes.”

After benefiting from WCC’s Business Ready and Manufacturing Growth Programmes before the BEAS - the company is looking very much to the future and its ever-evolving needs.

“We are working with Innovate UK and stakeholders, such as universities in the area, on a research and development project exploring opportunities around EV technology,” said David. “At the Bauma Exhibition in Munich we were approached by customers from France, Italy, Scandinavia and America to see if we were developing an EV version of our trailers. This has real potential so it’s very helpful that we can work locally with partners, stakeholders and local universities.

“The future is exciting and the business support we have received has been brilliant and encouraged us to move into new areas of work. The BEAS grant and audit led to so much improvement and helped us get a very effective and comfortable working environment. It has really helped the business to grow and we are really grateful.”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We are pleased to see how Warwickshire County Council’s business support offers have made a difference to Xcalibre. Their growth is a great Warwickshire success story, and we look forward to seeing it continue.”

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) was a government-funded pilot programme designed to help businesses reduce energy costs and drive growth through free energy assessments and 50% match-funded grants. There was no payback required, and the programme supported the UK’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions. BEAS was funded by the UK Government through the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Warwickshire County Council was the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area. Coventry City Council were appointed by WCC to deliver the energy audits.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund also supported additional business support activities as part of Business Growth Warwickshire.