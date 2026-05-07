Looking after your mental health this Maternal Mental Health Week

This Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Warwickshire County Council and partners are highlighting the importance of perinatal mental health.

Maternal mental health difficulties can affect anyone during pregnancy or in the first year after birth.

Nationally, around 1 in 5 women experience perinatal mental health difficulties, and mental ill health, including suicide, remains one of the leading causes of maternal death in the UK*.

Experiences such as traumatic births, pregnancy complications, loss or previous mental health problems can increase the risk of difficulties after birth. Early recognition and support can significantly improve recovery and wellbeing for both parent and baby. However, stigma or fear of judgement can prevent parents from talking about how they feel, meaning some symptoms may go unnoticed or unsupported.

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Maternal mental health is central to the wellbeing of families in Warwickshire. Although many parents experience mental health challenges during pregnancy and after birth, not everyone feels able to come forward for support. This week is a chance to listen, reduce stigma and encourage parents to seek help early.”

In Warwickshire, there are approximately 5,500 to 6,000 births each year. Using national estimates from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities**, 26% of parents are expected to experience a perinatal mental health condition during pregnancy or up to two years after birth. This means that each year, an estimated 1,400 to 1,500 parents in Warwickshire may be affected.

Local service data and feedback suggest that around 10 to 15% of parents are identified as needing or receiving formal mental health support. This difference does not indicate that fewer parents are experiencing difficulties but rather highlights that many parents may not disclose symptoms or may be supported informally by family or community services. This underlines the importance of awareness raising, open conversations and timely support.

The prevalence of perinatal mental health conditions is 25.8%*** (Office for Health Improvement and Disparities - OHID). Signs and symptoms to look out can be:

Persistent low mood, anxiety or feeling overwhelmed

Sudden or ongoing changes in mood or behaviour

Difficulty sleeping or relaxing, even when the baby is asleep

Feeling detached from their baby

Feelings of guilt, shame, hopelessness or not being “good enough”

Intrusive or distressing thoughts

Excessive worry (including health, feeding or body image concerns)

In some cases, seeing or hearing things that others do not

Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness, reduce stigma and ensure that families across Warwickshire know how and where to access help.

If someone shares concerns or you are worried about a parent, encourage them to speak to their GP, midwife or health visitor as soon as possible. Reassure them that perinatal mental health difficulties are common and treatable, and that seeking help early is important. If there is an immediate risk, such as suicidal thoughts or psychotic symptoms, urgent mental health support should be accessed.

For further support please see the contacts below.

Warwickshire support

If you need emergency care, please contact Adults and Older Adults Mental Health via Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust.

Warwickshire Health Visitors and Midwives, first-line support and referral routes via https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/children-families/help-new-expectant-parents/2

Anxiety and depression support, including Healthy Mind and Talking Therapies via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

Further information and advice can be found through the Maternal Mental Health Alliance please visit www.maternalmentalhealthalliance.org