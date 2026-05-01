New inclusion videos give Warwickshire schools practical SEND support

Warwickshire education settings can now access an expanded suite of short, practical inclusion videos designed to support everyday SEND practice in classrooms and learning environments.

Building on the video series launched in 2025, the new resources focus on real‑world strategies that staff can apply immediately, helping schools meet the increasingly diverse needs of children and young people. Structured around the four areas of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), the videos aim to bring greater consistency and confidence to inclusive practice across Warwickshire.

Developed by Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with local teachers, parents and carers, young people and SEND specialists, the videos reflect approaches that are already working successfully in Warwickshire settings. They are intended to support professional learning, prompt reflection, and reduce reliance on specialist intervention by strengthening inclusive classroom practice.

The expanded series, which now includes a total of 31 videos, provides guidance on practical strategies such as:

Creating inclusive play and outdoor learning opportunities

Using flexible seating to support attention and engagement

Helping pupils regulate emotions and manage stress

Breaking learning into small, manageable steps

Improving communication ‑ friendly classroom environments

‑ Supporting pupils experiencing emotionally based school non ‑ attendance (EBSNA)

‑ Building independence through effective task planning

Developing inclusive, relationships ‑ based approaches to behaviour

Alongside the videos, each area of need includes curated resources and signposting to further guidance and practical tools, supporting schools to deepen and extend inclusive practice.

Two additional videos focus on Inclusion Mentors and reasonable adjustments, highlighting whole‑school approaches that underpin effective inclusion across all areas of SEND. Together, the resources are designed to support consistent approaches across staff teams and settings, helping schools make adjustments that benefit all learners.

John Coleman, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Children and Young People, said:

“These videos provide clear, practical strategies that schools and settings can adapt to meet the needs of their pupils. By developing these resources alongside educators and families, we are supporting inclusive environments where children and young people can learn, participate and thrive.”

All videos are free to access and available on the SEND and Inclusion Resources for Schools and Settings pages on the Warwickshire Local Offer.

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