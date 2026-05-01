The Wheat Street junction improvements are set to start on 5 May

Work to improve the Wheat Street junction in Nuneaton will begin on 5 May, marking the first phase of highways upgrades supporting the Transforming Nuneaton programme.

The project will be delivered in two phases, starting with improvements to the eastern connection between Wharf Street and the A444 Vicarage Street ring road.

The first phase includes a new signal-controlled junction, a mini roundabout at the Justice Walk junction, and improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. Justice Walk will remain one-way for vehicles, with a new contra-flow cycle lane added.

The second phase will include widening Wheat Street, introducing two-way traffic on Bond Gate, and adding further walking and cycling improvements. Leicester Road gyratory works will follow the completion of this second phase.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said: “These improvements will support the new library and business centre and, help unlock future housing development in the town centre. Together, this will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

“We know that this work will cause some disruption over the next nine months or so and we thank residents, businesses and visitors for their patience. We will do all we can to keep that inconvenience to a minimum.”

Demolition work at the Vicarage Street site is continuing until June, to prepare for the new library and business centre. Warwickshire County Council is working with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council to help manage disruption while this work takes place.

For updates on the project, go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/transforming-nuneaton-highways/6