Warwickshire schools recognised for strong inclusion in latest Ofsted inspections

Four Warwickshire schools have been recognised for their inclusive practice in recent Ofsted inspections...

...with each receiving a ‘Strong Standard’ judgement for inclusion under Ofsted’s new inspection framework.

The inspections, carried out during the 2025/26 academic year, assessed the following schools:

Welford-on-Avon Primary School, Stratford-upon-Avon

Oakfield Primary Academy, Rugby

Tudor Grange Primary Academy Haselor, Alcester

Race Leys Infant School, Bedworth

The judgments highlight each school’s commitment to ensuring that children and young people are supported to participate, feel a sense of belonging, and achieve their potential. This includes pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), those experiencing disadvantage, and others who may face additional barriers to learning.

The inspections were carried out under Ofsted’s revised Education Inspection Framework, introduced in November 2025. A significant change within the framework is the introduction of inclusion as a standalone graded judgement.

Schools are now graded on a five‑point scale, ranging from urgent improvement to exceptional. A judgement of ‘Strong Standard’ reflects highly effective and consistent practice that is making a positive difference to pupils’ experiences and outcomes. Inspectors consider how well schools identify needs, remove barriers to learning, adapt their curriculum and provide targeted support.

Across the four schools, inspectors identified a number of shared strengths in inclusive practice.

At Welford-on-Avon Primary School, inspectors recognised leaders’ strong commitment to meeting pupils’ needs within a nurturing environment. The report highlighted effective early identification, close partnership working with families and thoughtful curriculum adaptations that help remove barriers and increase participation. Inspectors also noted the positive impact of the onsite specialist provision, Cressview, which provides a tailored curriculum for autistic pupils, supporting both learning and wellbeing.

Oakfield Primary Academy was praised for its inclusive culture and well-established systems for early identification and assessment. Inspectors noted that staff are well trained to adapt learning and remove barriers, supported by specialist resources such as Braille typewriters and sensory aids. Leaders were commended for closely monitoring the impact of support through regular reviews, pupil feedback and staff discussions, alongside strong partnerships with families and external agencies.

At Tudor Grange Primary Academy Haselor, inclusion was described as being “at the heart of everything they do.” Inspectors highlighted the school’s personalised approaches, including the use of pupil passports to support individual needs. Targeted strategies such as reading interventions and emotional regulation activities help pupils overcome barriers, underpinned by clear systems for reviewing support and tracking progress to ensure no child is left behind.

Race Leys Infant School was recognised for its nurturing and inclusive environment, with a strong focus on early identification and timely intervention. Inspectors praised the use of short, targeted interventions and specialist provision, including ‘The Nest’, which supports pupils’ learning and wellbeing. The school was also commended for its commitment to high-quality SEND training, enabling staff to effectively support autistic pupils and those experiencing emotional difficulties.

Warwickshire County Council welcomed the inspection outcomes as further evidence of the county’s commitment to inclusive education.

The Council works closely with schools through initiatives such as the Warwickshire Schools Inclusion Charter, which sets out a shared commitment to equity, belonging and high aspirations for all learners. Schools are also supported through a wide range of SEND and inclusion resources, providing guidance, training and practical tools to strengthen inclusive practice and improve outcomes for children and young people.

John Coleman, Executive Director for Children and Young People at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“These inspection outcomes are a fantastic achievement for the schools involved and a testament to the commitment of staff, leaders and families to inclusive education.

“As a council, our ambition is clear - every child and young person in Warwickshire should have access to education where they feel valued, supported and able to succeed. Seeing schools recognised for strong inclusion under Ofsted’s new framework demonstrates the positive impact of shared values, collaboration and continued investment in inclusive practice.”

The four schools are part of a growing number across Warwickshire demonstrating high standards of inclusion. As inspections continue and reports are published under Ofsted’s new framework, more schools are expected to be formally recognised for the inclusive culture they foster and the support they provide to pupils.

The Council will continue to work alongside schools, academy trusts and early years settings to embed inclusive practice across Warwickshire, ensuring that inclusion is central to school improvement, wellbeing and achievement for all.

For more information on SEND services in Warwickshire visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send