Residents asked for views on cross-pavement EV charging

Warwickshire residents are being asked to share their views on cross-pavement electric vehicle (EV) charging channels.

This follows Warwickshire County Council receiving dedicated Department for Transport funding to expand the installation of cross-pavement EV charging channels across the county.

Cross-pavement charging channels are discreet, shallow, flush fitted gullies installed within the pavement. They allow residents without off-street parking provisions to run an electric vehicle charging cable safely from their home to the kerbside. These channels provide a temporary, secure space for the cable while a vehicle is charging, after which the cable is removed and stored by the user.

As part of this initiative, Warwickshire County Council is seeking to understand local interest in having a cross-pavement charging channel installed outside or near residents’ homes to support EV charging at home. Feedback gathered through this survey will help shape Warwickshire’s approach to delivering cross-pavement charging channels and ensure the scheme meets the needs of local communities.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: "We are committed to making the transition to electric vehicles as seamless as possible for residents who wish to do so, regardless of whether they have their own space to do so, or not. We know that the lack of off-street parking can be a significant barrier for those wanting to make the switch to EV, and these cross-pavement charging channels offer a practical, safe, and discreet solution.

“By taking part in this survey, residents are directly helping us understand where the demand is greatest and how we can best implement this technology. This feedback is essential in ensuring our infrastructure keeps pace with the needs of our communities as we work together toward a more sustainable future."

Residents are invited to share their views by completing a short online survey. Take part here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/ev-pavement-channels.

The survey will close at midnight on Tuesday 19 May 2026.

Find out more about EV charging in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/electric-vehicles