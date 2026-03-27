Justice Walk Car Park transferred as Transforming Nuneaton programme moves forward 

The completion of the land transfer of the Justice Walk car park marks another significant step forward in the Transforming Nuneaton programme.

With the land now in the hands of Warwickshire County Council, works will soon begin on the first phase of the Transforming Nuneaton Highway Scheme for Wheat Street. Once these works are complete, the car park will become the site of new residential housing as part of the Vicarage Street development, which also brings a state-of-the-art library and business centre to this part of the town.

The Justice Walk car park will be closed from 7 April, following an agreement between the County Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, with the Borough arranging for the removal of the car parking machines. Blue badge bays will remain open until further notice.

Alternative parking capacity is available at Grayson Place, at the Ropewalk Shopping Centre, Regent Street and at Harefield Road Car Park.

Further information can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/vicaragestreet and Transforming Nuneaton highway improvements: Updates - Warwickshire County Council.