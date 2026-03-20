Find out about Easter holiday fun and support for families in Warwickshire

Families across Warwickshire can look forward to a packed programme of activities, events and support over the spring school break from 30 March to 10 April.

From outdoor adventures and museum trails to free holiday clubs and family support services, there are plenty of opportunities for children and young people to stay active, be creative and get involved.

Across the county, families can enjoy nature-based activities and heritage experiences, creative sessions, community groups and inclusive programmes for children with additional needs—there’s something for everyone.

Spring adventures in Warwickshire’s Country Parks:

Spring into action this Easter with a cracking line-up of outdoor events and activities at Warwickshire’s country parks. With classic egg hunts, campfire treats, pond dipping and more, there’s plenty of ways to get out in nature and have lots of fun as a family. Browse and book events by visiting countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/whatson.

For a fantastic low-cost day out, head over to Pooley Country Park and take part in the free Child Friendly Warwickshire trail. After collecting your trail sheet from the Pit Stop Coffee Shop (open every day except Tuesday), families can explore the park’s woods, pools and play area searching for colourful paws and clues to complete a secret word, before returning to the start point to claim their prize. Visit countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/pooleycountrypark to plan your trip.

Discover Warwickshire's history and heritage:

Families can enjoy a range of inspiring activities from Heritage & Culture Warwickshire this Easter. At Market Hall Museum, children can take part in a fun Easter Museum Trail and hands-on sessions such as Would You Survive as a Victorian Servant?, where they can explore real historical objects and stories.

Visitors can also discover the Warwick Castle Unboxed exhibition, featuring over 300 years of untold stories brought to life through original artefacts, letters and documents connected to Warwick Castle. Find out more at: heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk

The Spring Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme:

The HAF programme offers a wide range of free activities and meals for eligible children and young people.

Funded by the Department for Education, the programme supports those in receipt of benefits-related free school meals, providing enriching experiences during the school holidays. The Spring HAF programme starts on Monday 30 March, and families are encouraged to book early as places fill up quickly.

Families can also access dedicated SEND HAF provision, ensuring inclusive opportunities for all. Find activities and book here: searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk/holidays-activities-food-haf

Family fun at your local Children and Family Centre:

Warwickshire’s Children and Family Centres have planned a wide range of activities and support across 14 centres and community venues. From stay and play sessions and baby groups to arts and crafts, board games and family yoga, there are plenty of opportunities for families to connect and have fun. To find out what's happening click here - or for activities in Bedworth, click here - and look out for the Easter timetable.

Library events for all ages:

Make new friends, learn something new or just have a lot of fun at one of the many free events at libraries across the county. From story stomps for tiny toddlers to knitting groups, reading groups and film clubs for older friends and loads in between. Check What’s On Guide for details of what’s coming up near to you.

Support for families and SEND services:

Families looking for additional support can access a wide range of information and guidance through the Warwickshire Family Information Service (FIS). Contact the service for a wide range of information relating to children and young people aged 0 – 25 including, childcare, money and benefits, housing, SEND, and health and wellbeing. Visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis

Discover tailored activities for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) by visiting Warwickshire’s Local Offer Facebook page. Upcoming events and helpful resources are also featured in the monthly Warwickshire SEND newsletter - subscribe today to receive updates straight to your inbox.

Discover more with Visit Warwickshire:

For even more ideas, the Visit Warwickshire website features a range of itineraries, attractions and inspiration to help families make the most of the Easter holidays. Find out more at: visit.warwickshire.gov.uk

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “In child friendly Warwickshire we are committed to creating a place where children and young people feel heard, supported and able to thrive. The school holidays are a fantastic opportunity for families to spend time together, try new experiences and create lasting memories. There really is something for every family to enjoy this spring and we encourage families to explore what’s on and make the most of everything available across the county.”