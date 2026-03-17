Warwickshire residents are changing lives through the Homes for Ukraine scheme

For the past four years, communities across Warwickshire have quietly been transforming lives. Residents from north to south of the county have opened their homes to families fleeing war...

For the past four years, communities across Warwickshire have quietly been transforming lives. Residents from north to south of the county have opened their homes to families fleeing war in Ukraine — offering safety, stability and security.

The need for safe accommodation for these families remains and so others, who able to offer similar support, are encouraged to find out more about the scheme and sign-up as hosts.

When John and Dora, from Leamington Spa, decided to become sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme in 2022, they expected to host one family for a short time. Four years on, they have supported more than four Ukrainian families as they rebuilt their lives in Warwickshire. They helped children enrol in local schools, supported parents with job applications and spent evenings around the kitchen table helping with English homework. The families they hosted are now living independently, working locally and fully part of the community. What began as a spare room became a stepping stone to stability.

Sonja, from north Warwickshire, shared her experience as a volunteer and sponsor. She has helped multiple guests navigate life in the UK, from registering for healthcare to finding local employment. Sonja said: “Hosting has been a challenge, but also one of the most rewarding things I’ve done. Seeing my guests integrate into the community and begin new lives makes every effort worthwhile.”

Further south, in Rugby, Yvonne opened her four-bedroom home to a single woman and a mother and daughter, providing a safe place to stay. Yvonne said: “Warwickshire County Council Homes for Ukraine team has been incredibly supportive. Helping my guests with English classes, job centre appointments and other necessities has been a deeply rewarding experience. Hosting has brought purpose and hope to my life as well.”

These stories are just a small snapshot of the impact made possible by residents across the county, supported by Warwickshire County Council through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Warwickshire County Council Leader, George Finch, added: “The generosity of Warwickshire residents has made a real and lasting difference. Sponsorship is about more than providing accommodation — it is about offering stability, dignity and the opportunity to rebuild.

"The war in Ukraine continues, and more people need help from our communities. We are looking for residents willing to host and help refugees start a new life. The Homes for Ukraine scheme relies on the kindness of Warwickshire residents to make a difference to those affected by the conflict."

If you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire there is support with matching and rematching processes. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.

Find out more through the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.