Warwickshire couple open their home to four Ukrainian families – and encourage others to do the same

Over the past three years, John and Dora Stoddard, a couple from Leamington Spa have hosted four Ukrainian families through the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

Over the past three years, more than 1,000 Ukrainian nationals have begun a new chapter in Warwickshire, thanks to the generosity of local residents who have opened their homes and hearts. Among them are John and Dora Stoddard, a couple from Leamington Spa who have hosted four Ukrainian families through the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

John, whose own family has roots in Ukraine, said: “Dora and I have really enjoyed providing a home to all these people and helping them settle into life in our town, safe from the war in their country.”

“The first family we hosted were a married couple with three daughters who have since found their own home. The second family were a couple with a one-year-old boy who lived with us for three months before relocating to Spain. The third family was a mother and her 10-year-old son—her husband had to remain in Ukraine. They stayed with us for 11 months before moving into a council flat. Our current guests are Oleksandr and Faina, and their daughters, Angelina (10) and Evelina (4), who arrived in March.

“Each family brought their own story and resilience, and it’s been a privilege to support them. We would highly recommend hosting Ukrainians to anyone in Warwickshire—whether you have space for a whole family or just one adult.”

John and Dora have also witnessed the growth of a thriving Ukrainian community across Warwickshire, with regular social activities taking place in Leamington Spa, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon. They say this growing network fosters a strong sense of inclusion and mutual support.

Thanks to the generosity of people like John and Dora, Warwickshire has supported over 950 hosting relationships in the last three years.

John Coleman, Warwickshire County Council's Director for Children and Families said: “We are incredibly grateful to residents like John and Dora who have welcomed Ukrainian families into their homes with such compassion and generosity. Their commitment reflects the spirit of our community. As the conflict continues, we are calling on more Warwickshire residents to come forward and offer the safety and stability that so many still urgently need.”

The war in Ukraine is ongoing, and the need for safe accommodation remains urgent. Warwickshire County Council continues to appeal for new hosts to join the Homes for Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

The scheme supports both newly arrived Ukrainians and those already in the UK who need to be re-matched. All hosts receive a monthly £350 ‘thank you’ payment and may request a reasonable contribution towards household bills (but not rent).

Guests whose Homes for Ukraine visa are expiring can apply for a further 18-month extension through the Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme. Thank you, payments, to hosts are supported through the UK Government funded Homes for Ukraine scheme and Ukraine Permission Extension (UPE) scheme on completion of eligibility checks.

If you are interested in hosting in Warwickshire there is support with matching and rematching processes. Please get in touch via the helpline, 0800 408 1447 or email ukraine@warwickshire.gov.uk to discuss further.