Stay healthy with support from the Council’s Living Well webpages 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to take positive steps to improve their health and wellbeing by exploring free guidance and support on the Council’s Living Well webpages.

The Living Well webpages bring together practical advice, resources, and local services in one place online, that are designed to help adults stay healthy, active, and more independent. Whether residents are looking to make small lifestyle changes or receive support to manage ongoing health needs, the webpages offer clear and accessible information that is free to help people feel their best.

Maintaining physical health is a key focus of the webpages, with recommendations available about daily activities, home-based exercises, and ways to improve core strength and flexibility. For those who prefer outdoor activities, Living Well also includes walking tips, suggested walking routes across Warwickshire, and supportive information about healthy eating, hydration, and balanced diets that are suitable for all ages.

Residents can discover ideas about how to keep the mind healthy and active with cognitive exercises, reading, puzzles, and activities that help with maintaining concentration and memory. Links to local hearing and eyesight services are provided too, helping people to look after their sensory health and reduce the risk of falls.

Alongside physical and mental health support, Living Well also promotes the importance of strong social connections. The webpages offer guidance about staying in touch with family and friends, how to use digital tools to communicate, where to join local community groups, and how to explore volunteering opportunities.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Living well is about feeling supported, informed, and connected, and we want residents across Warwickshire to have access to the right advice and resources to help make that possible. “The Living Well webpages bring together trusted guidance and practical support in one place, making it easier for people to take meaningful steps to improve their health. I would encourage everyone to explore the webpages and discover the range of services available to help enhance their mental, physical, and general wellbeing.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the free Living Well support available.