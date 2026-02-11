Nuneaton bakery is growing and recruiting

A home-based Nuneaton bakery business has experienced rapid growth after receiving support.

Wild Breads Bakery was established by Siyana and Alex Yanarov from their Camp Hill home and has gone from baking breads for friends to producing up to 350 loaves a week which are sold to a range of customers including individuals and businesses, as well as at local markets.

Such has been the success of the bakery, the couple have invested in creating a separate micro-bakery building in their garden to stop the business taking over their house, where Siyana home-educates their children.

The sourdough breads – as well as a host of other products that have been added to the range – are made with a variety of natural ingredients, including items such as elderflower and blackberries that they forage for locally. The growth, which has also seen the company pick up a string of awards, will see the business take on new members of staff in 2026 in order to meet the strong demand for its baked items, which also include cookies and banana breads.

Wild Breads Bakery has been supported by the Warwickshire Start-Up Business Support programme, which is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, via Business Growth Warwickshire. The programmes are funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council.

The business received one-to-one help from Chamber business adviser Cathy Homer, who has vast experience within the food and drink industry. Cathy helped with everything from registering the home kitchen through to Siyana achieving her Level 2 Food Hygiene Certificate. On top of that, Cathy advised on a range of topics such as financial record-keeping, managing start-up costs, and issuing professional customer invoices. The support also included help with branding and storytelling, with Siyana attending marketing and social media workshops.

Siyana said: “I started baking bread for my family because I just wasn’t happy with what was on the market. I wanted real bread, without additives or chemicals and there was nothing available. After that, I started to get requests from friends, and it just took off from there and we decided to launch the business. I home educate my children and I wanted something that would allow me to continue to do that so having a home bakery was ideal.

“When we launched, we were so overwhelmed with orders that we had to carry some over to the next weekend. Then we bought a second oven and then we decided we needed to invest in a dedicated building and oven in the garden, because demand was so high. We are really pleased that we can use locally sourced, foraged products and that we can highlight the benefits of eating such natural foods. It is something that is important to us and played a part in the name of the business.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today with the business without the help of Cathy and the Chamber of Commerce. She understood straight away what we were trying to achieve and gave such great advice. There is so much behind running a business from finance to marketing and it was great to get help on all of that.

“But Cathy also helped us to know how to set boundaries and remember the reason for starting the business in the first place. We’re excited for the next 12 months and what is has to offer.”

Cathy added: “I am really pleased to see the progress that Wild Breads Bakery has made in such a short space of time.

“The demand for the products was there from the outset and, through our support, we could help to ensure that Siyana and Alex got some of the fundamentals right in order to make sure the success worked for them, not only as a business but also as a family.”

Wild Breads Bakery are also part of the Coventry and Warwickshire Food & Drink Producers Network. Together the network celebrates the hospitality sector through the creation of local peer collaboration, industry events and business support. To find out more about the Producers Network and upcoming events visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/foodanddrink

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The Business Start-Up programme is dedicated to supporting new businesses to fill the knowledge gap, helping them towards a successful start. The programme supported Siyana and Alex to set up their new business, scaling up from baking in their kitchen to creating dedicated premises in their garden. They received guidance through the process of registering the business, ensuring they have processes in place to run an efficient business and opportunities to develop their marketing skills to help grow their customer base.”

Councillor Nicky King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Regeneration at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that Siyana and Alex Yanarov of Wild Breads Bakery, were able to access business support provided by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, via Business Growth Warwickshire. Their expertise combined with our commitment to fostering local economic growth provides a foundation for supporting our entrepreneurs. I hope that the support available will help even more local businesses to flourish.”

The Warwickshire Start-Up Business Support programme is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26.

To find out more about Business Support and others available to your business, including eligibility please go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/.