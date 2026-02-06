Celebrating Warwickshire’s apprenticeship success

Warwickshire County Council is showcasing the impact of apprenticeships and celebrating the positive role they play ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (9- 15 February) .

Apprenticeships continue to play a vital role in developing the UK’s future workforce, with the latest government data showing strong growth across England in 2024/25.

Apprenticeship starts rose to 353,500, an increase of 4.1% on the previous year, and since 2010, over 5 million people have begun apprenticeships across the UK, reflecting their crucial contribution to national skills development and economic growth.

The positive impact of apprenticeships can be demonstrated across Warwickshire too.

Since 2012, WCC has recruited 410 career starter apprentices, with an average intake of 30 per year. Of these, 225 have completed their apprenticeships and been retained in further roles within WCC.

Following the introduction of the Apprenticeship Levy Programme in 2017, WCC has supported 489 career developer apprenticeships for existing employees at the council.

In WCC schools, 626 apprenticeships have been facilitated since the levy’s introduction.

Overall, there have been 1,525 apprenticeship starts at WCC since the levy began, with further contributions from the Council’s Economy and Skills team through the levy transfer scheme. For information on apprentice roles at the County Council visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jobs

Councillor Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“National Apprenticeship Week is a celebration of how apprenticeships can support young people to reach their full potential. “As an employer of apprentices we want to showcase how apprenticeships are making an impact on the delivery of council services, helping us fill skills gaps and supporting our future workforce needs. “The County Council also provides support to local businesses to develop their own workforce through the Apprenticeship Levy Scheme.”

The council doesn’t just recruit its own employees, support is also available to local businesses through Warwickshire Skills Hub to upskill their workforce and create new opportunities through the Apprenticeship Levy Scheme.

This year WCC has donated almost £800,000 of Apprenticeship Levy Funding to businesses and this is set to exceed £1m by the 31st March. This support has enabled:

134 individuals able to access skills and training they may have missed without levy support

58 businesses to strengthen their workforce, build capability and stay ahead of skills shortages

These aren’t just numbers, they represent real people gaining new qualifications and real businesses feeling more confident, productive and competitive.

For businesses interested in taking on their first apprentice or upskilling existing employees the WCC Business Skills Support Advisors offer a free review of training and recruitment needs to identify the best apprenticeship route. Go to skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.

Warwickshire as a child friendly county is dedicated to supporting children and young people to enjoy opportunities to be heard, safe, happy, healthy, and equipped with the skills needed for a thriving future. The council remains committed to supporting and promoting apprenticeships as a key pathway to career success and personal development with many opportunities available.