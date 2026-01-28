Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 27 January 2026

Find out what was discussed at the January 2026 meeting of WCC's Cabinet.

Financial matters ahead of next week’s meeting of full council dominated the agenda at Cabinet but there was still discussion around other key areas of council business including improving early years outcomes in a priority area and educational sufficiency across the county.

The financial report on the council’s position at the end of December was considered alongside a report detailing the Medium-Term Financial Strategy, updating Cabinet on the council’s most current financial position.

The Treasury Management Strategy and Investment Strategy was also presented along with the Warwickshire Investment Fund Strategy and Business Plan. These give early indicators on how the Council’s finances might be affected in the short term by any yields on investments.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “The reports considered by Cabinet scrutinised the county’s current financial position in the greatest detail possible. They provide a good foundation for members of all political groups ahead of the upcoming meeting where we will set a budget for 2026/27.”

Also on the agenda, Cabinet approved the future use of Hatters Space in Nuneaton as a Best Start Family Hub. This follows a national model where core services will come together under one roof to support families in priority areas through pregnancy to the child reaching the age of five. Further details here: Hatters Space in Nuneaton to become Warwickshire’s first Best Start Family Hub

Cabinet also approved the allocation of over £750m of Dedicated Schools Grant for 2026/27 across four blocks; Schools, Early Years, High Needs, and Central School Services. Further details here: Warwickshire County Council agrees allocation of £752 million Dedicated Schools Grant for 2026/27

The meeting can be viewed here: Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - January 2026