Hatters Space in Nuneaton to become Warwickshire’s first Best Start Family Hub

Warwickshire County Council Cabinet has agreed that Hatters Space in Abbey Green, Nuneaton, will be the site of the county’s first Best Start Family Hub (BSFH).

BSFHs support the government’s “Giving every child the best start in life” strategy, which aims to improve outcomes for children from pregnancy to age five by bringing health, education and family support services together in priority areas.

Hatters Space, in Abbey Green Nuneaton, has been chosen as the location for the first Best Start Family Hub. The site is well connected, has strong links to the local community and already hosts a range of services, making it well placed to extend this offer with additional support for children and families in the area.

From April, Best Start for Family Hubs will become the national model, bringing together key services such as health visiting, early learning, infant feeding advice and parenting support. These services will be based in and around Hatters Space once the Hub is up and running.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “I’m really pleased that Hatters Space has been approved as a Best Start Family Hub. It’s in a great position to make a real difference for families in the area, particularly those facing social and economic challenges.

“By bringing partners together in and around the Hub, we can make it easier for families to access the right support at the right time and give children the best possible start in life”.

The full report can be found here: Best Start Family Hub Options Appraisal