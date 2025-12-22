Christmas and new year 2025 opening times

From all of us at Warwickshire County Council, we would like to wish everyone across the county and beyond a very happy Christmas.

However you choose to celebrate this time of year, we hope that you can enjoy some rest and well-deserved time with friends or family over the Christmas period and welcome in the new year in a way that brings you joy this festive season.

Please note there are some changes to service opening times over the Christmas period.

Customer Service Centre – 01926 410410

Monday 22 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Tuesday 23 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Wednesday 24 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Thursday 25 December - Monday 29 December - Closed

Tuesday 30 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Wednesday 31 December - 09:00 - 17:00

Thursday 1 January - Closed

Friday 2 January - 09:00 - 16:30

Shire Hall, Warwick - Meet and Greet

Monday 22 December - 8.00 - 17.30

Tuesday 23 December - 8.00 - 17.30

Wednesday 24 December - 8.00 - 16.00

Thursday 25 - Monday 29 December - Closed

Tuesday 30 December - 8.00 - 17.30

Wednesday 31 December - 8.00 - 16.00

Thursday 1 January - Closed

Friday 2 January - 8.00 - 17.00

Please check opening hours of Warwick Post office: Warwick Post Office® | Warwickshire | CV34 4AG

Warwickshire Libraries (WCC managed)

Social Care - children and young people

Report a concern

If you have concerns that a child is suffering ANY form of neglect, abuse or cruelty, contact us immediately on 01926 414144 and choose option 3.

Lines are open from:

Monday to Thursday: 08.30 – 17.30

Friday: 08.30 – 17.00

Out of hours

If you have an emergency outside of usual office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922

Emergency contact

If you think that a child is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999

Family Information Service

The Family Information Service helpline will be closed 25, 26, 29 December and 1 January. The helpline will reopen as usual on 2 January, 09.00 – 17.00.

If you would like to email the team at fis@warwickshire.gov.uk, we will respond during opening hours.

If you would like to call the team during opening hours, our freephone number is 0800 408 1558.

More information for families is available on: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis

FIS opening hours

25 – 29 December - Closed

30 December - 09.00 - 17.00

31 December - 09.00 - 17.00

1 January - Closed

2 Jan open as normal - 09.00 - 17.00

Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food programme: More information on Winter HAF

Adult social care

01926 359190 (Christmas opening hours of Customer Service Centre as above)

Monday to Thursday 09:00– 17:00

Friday 09:00 – 16:30

Customer Service Centre is closed on Thursday 25 December, Friday 26 December, Monday 29 December and Thursday 1 January.

Emergency contact

If you have an emergency outside of the above office hours, please contact the emergency duty team immediately on 01926 886922

If you think that an adult is at immediate risk, contact the police immediately on 999

Recycling centres

Check the individual details for your local Household Waste Recycling Centre: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Registration services

Christmas Eve - 09.00 to 15.00

Christmas Day - Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

Saturday 27 December - Ceremonies only

Sunday 28 December - Ceremonies only

Monday 29 December - Ceremonies only

Tuesday 30 December - 09.00 - 16.00

New Years Eve - 09.00 - 16.00

New Years Day - Closed

Friday 2 - 09.00 - 16.00

More information on birth and death registrations and marriage ceremonies: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/registrations

Market Hall Museum, Warwick

Normal opening hours - Tuesday - Saturday 10am - 5pm.

25 December - 1 January - Closed

2 January - Open as normal

More information on Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritage

County Record Office

Country Parks

Warwickshire’s country parks and greenways will be open as usual every day except for Christmas. Opening times of on-site cafés may change.

Check details of individual parks

Highways

For up-to-date details of road closures and works on the highways in your area or on your route, please check www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworks

Report a problem including potholes, streetlights and traffic lights : www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reportit

Mental Health

For Wellbeing for Warwickshire, the wellbeing line is open 24/7 every day over Christmas and New Year (including Christmas, Boxing and New Years Day).

Some elements of the service will have reduced opening hours, but there is support available 24/7 through the wellbeing line.

In a mental health crisis or emergency, get immediate expert advice and assessment, by going to 111 online or calling 111 and selecting the mental health option. In an emergency call 999. (111 and 999 are available 24/7).

Drugs and alcohol support

Change Grow Live drug and alcohol support

Normal hours (Monday 22 Dec - 9am –5pm through to Friday 2 Jan)

Christmas hours

Christmas Eve - 9am-3pm

Christmas Day to Sunday 28 December – Closed

New Years Eve – 9am – 3pm

New Years Day – Closed

Domestic Abuse

Refuge: Warwickshire's Domestic Violence and Abuse Service are open as normal with their helpline open from 8.30am to 8.30pm apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Refuge’s Domestic Violence and Abuse Service Warwickshire Helpline on 0800 408 1552 (Monday-Friday 8:30am-8:30pm)

Refuge Domestic Violence Service Warwickshire - Refuge

Sexual Health

Nuneaton - Bond House, Nuneaton CV11 4EU

Monday: 9am to 7pm

Tuesday: 9am to 5pm

Wednesday: 9am to 5pm – Closes at 3pm Wednesday 24th and 31st December

Thursday: 9am to 6pm – Closed 25th December and 1st January 2026

Friday: 9am to 5pm – Closed 26th December

Saturday: 9am to 12pm

Sunday: Closed

Rugby - The Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby CV21 3EB

Clinic opening times

Monday to Wednesday: 9am to 5pm - Closes at 3pm Wednesday 24 and 31 December

Thursday: 9am to 7pm – Closed 25 December

Friday: 9am to 5pm – Closed 26 December and 1 January 2026

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Leamington Spa - 32 Bath Street, Leamington Spa CV31 3AE

Clinic opening times

Monday: 9am to 5pm

Tuesday: 9am to 7pm

Wednesday: 9am to 5pm – Closes at 3pm Wednesday 24th and 31st December

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9am to 12pm – Closed 26th December

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Stratford-upon-Avon - Stirling Suite, Stratford Healthcare, Arden Street, Stratford Upon Avon CV37 6HJ

Clinic opening times