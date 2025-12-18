Warwickshire County Council sets out strengthened value-for-money approach for walking, wheeling and cycling schemes

Warwickshire County Council has endorsed a transparent value-for-money (VfM) approach to assessing all walking, wheeling and cycling schemes that receive internal or external funding.

It has also endorsed the delivery of schemes which contribute to the development of a holistic network of routes and which support the growth of walking, wheeling and cycling, subject to the identification of available funding.

The decision fulfils the commitment made at Full Council on 23 September 2025 bring forward a schedule of all those active travel schemes - externally or internally funded - and summarise the cost benefit analysis of each to ensure committed funds that were identified by the previous administration are used effectively to enhance the walking and cycling network in Warwickshire.

The VfM approach follows Government Transport Analysis Guidance (TAG) and sets out how the Council will demonstrate the economic, social and transport benefits of each scheme before delivery. Larger schemes are assessed using full benefit-cost analysis, while smaller-scale projects undergo proportionate assessments such as cost benchmarking. Developer-funded schemes delivered through the planning system will continue to be progressed in line with national planning policy where they are required to support new housing or employment sites.

This structured process will also be used when considering future additions to the capital programme. Each proposal will present a clear business case, supported by appropriate VfM evidence and data, ensuring decision-making is robust, transparent and financially responsible.

Find out more about walking and cycling schemes in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling-warwickshire/developing-warwickshires-cycle-network/3

A copy of this Full Council report can be found here: Walking and Cycling Schemes with Funding