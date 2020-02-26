26/02/2020 Warwickshire businesses targeted by publication scams

More small businesses based in Warwickshire are being threatened by fraudsters operating publication scams.

Businesses are cold called and offered advertising space in bogus anti-bullying, drugs (or similar) publications. The callers sometimes claim they are working with the Police, Fire Service or other Government services and that the publications will be distributed to schools. In reality, these bogus publications are not being produced with the agreement of any Government service and have little or no circulation, meaning that the advertising is worthless. The fraudsters use cleverly worded sales pitches to trick businesses in to agreeing to buy advertising space when they would otherwise not have done so. In some cases fraudsters cold call businesses and claim the business has already agreed to pay for advertising, even when they have not. These calls can be very threatening.

Business owners are advised to alert their staff to this scam. More information