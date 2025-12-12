Find out about festive fun and support for families

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Warwickshire County Council is inviting you to experience the magic of the holidays with a wide range of fun activities for children and their fami...

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Warwickshire County Council is inviting you to experience the magic of the holidays with a wide range of fun activities for children and their families across the county.

Whether it’s outdoor exploration, creative workshops, exciting holiday clubs or family support, there’s something for every child and young person to enjoy this Christmas.

Family support and childcare

Anyone looking for childcare, local things to do, financial support, parenting advice and more can contact the Family Information Service or sign-up for the service’s newsletter. All new December subscribers will get a free family swimming session with Everyone Active gyms in January (selected sessions 6-31 January for up to two adults two children or one adult and three children). People can contact the service on 01926 742274 (Freephone 0800 408 1558) or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis.

For face-to-face support and pre-school activities families are reminded that Warwickshire Children and Family Centres have busy timetables and friendly staff on hand with play sessions, health advice and support at 14 different centres and community outreach venues around the county. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilycentres.

The Winter HAF programme is here!

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme is available in Warwickshire again this December. The council is pleased to announce a wide range of fun and free activities for children and young people eligible for benefits-related free school meals during the winter break from school. It's the perfect opportunity to ‘HAF a go’ and make the most of the school holiday.

The full programme has something for everyone; including arts and crafts, sports, dance, performing arts and much more. The best part is that every single activity comes with a nutritious and delicious meal to keep children energised and satisfied.

Sessions are also available for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), ensuring activities are inclusive and accessible.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/haf to check eligibility, register and find out more.

Discover some outdoor magic at Warwickshire's Country Parks.

The county’s Country Parks offer perfect sanctuaries to unwind in nature over the festive period. Enjoy woodland trails, rolling hills and lakeside ambles, with cafés available for warming up at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, Pooley Country Park, and Stratford Greenway, plus the Kiosk at Hartshill Hayes Country Park. Play areas can be found at Ryton Pools, Kingsbury Water Park, Hartshill Hayes and Pooley. There are two Changing Places toilets and a wheelchair swing at Kingsbury. Get more information on accessability and plan your visit here.

There are also a variety of ranger-led activities to get involved with, from willow weaving and toasting s’mores to family bird box building and winter wellbeing walks. Get more details at https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/activities. For more events and updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, sign up to the monthly newsletter.

Reading and learning at Warwickshire Libraries and Museums

For those looking for a fun, festive way to spend time with the children, libraries across the county are hosting lots of FREE winter and Christmas craft events for children aged 4–11, along with their parents and carers.

Join libraries staff for a cosy, creative experience where kids can make magical decorations, handmade cards, and winter-themed crafts to take home. It’s the perfect way to spark creativity, share laughter, and make special memories for the holiday season.

Click here to reserve a place Winter Crafts by Warwickshire Library & Information Service | Eventbrite

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: “We are proud to offer a range of festive activities across our services – from family-friendly events, arts and crafts sessions and opportunities to explore nature. These activities are designed to spread a little joy, encourage healthy lifestyles, and bring our communities together in the true spirit of the season.”