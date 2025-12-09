Warwickshire Libraries Home Delivery Service: bringing books and connection to your doorstep 

Warwickshire County Council’s Library Service continues to make a big difference to residents who can’t easily access a library, thanks to its Home Delivery Service and the dedicated volu...

Warwickshire County Council’s Library Service continues to make a big difference to residents who can’t easily access a library, thanks to itsand the dedicated volunteers who make it possible. This vital service ensures that people who are housebound or less mobile can still have the joy of reading - and the human connection that comes with it. Two of those volunteers, Nick Tadd and Wendy Page, share why they give their time to support the service.Nick, a former IT contractor from Kenilworth, first discovered volunteering during the pandemic when he joined the “Pharmy Army,” delivering thousands of prescriptions to vulnerable residents. When life returned to normal, Nick took early retirement but wanted to keep helping his community. At an event celebrating the Pharmy Army, he learned about the Home Delivery Service and signed up immediately. “I enjoy driving, working independently, and I’m a keen advocate of reading - so signing up was a no-brainer,” says Nick. “For two and a half years now, I’ve been delivering books to clients in Nuneaton. The most rewarding moments are when I get to spend a few minutes chatting with grateful readers who look forward to their new titles every month. It’s such a small thing, but it makes a big difference.” Nick’s route takes him across Stockingford and sometimes beyond, covering for other drivers when needed. He says the service is simple but powerful: “Sometimes it’s just swapping books left in a porch, but other times it’s a real human connection. I’ve come to know my clients, and when someone drops off the list, it feels like a personal loss. Giving half a day of my time to bring joy to someone else is a privilege.”After taking early retirement, Wendy Page wanted to give back to her community. A lifelong book lover, she found the perfect role as a volunteer selector at Kenilworth Library. Wendy works from detailed preference sheets, choosing books by genre, format, and even print size to ensure every delivery feels personal. “I’ve always loved reading, so volunteering with the library service felt like a perfect fit,” Wendy explains. “I enjoy picking books and imagining the joy they’ll bring to someone who might be isolated or unable to visit a library themselves. Some people want lots of books each month, others just a couple – so the challenge is making sure they’re ones they’ll really enjoy!” For Wendy, the service is about more than books: “It’s amazing how many people are still living independently in their late 90s. Keeping the mind active makes such a difference.”Warwickshire’s Home Delivery Service is about more than reading - it’s about reducing isolation and supporting wellbeing. Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “Our Home Delivery Service is about more than books - it’s about supporting wellbeing and keeping our most vulnerable residents connected to their communities. We’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers who make this possible. But we also know the value that they get from volunteering and the positive impact it has on their lives. This win-win situation is a wonderful example of what Warwickshire can achieve by being community-powered.” If you’d like to find out more about the Home Delivery Service visit:If you’d like to find out more about volunteering visit: