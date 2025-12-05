Warwickshire Family Information Service - here to support families

Welcome to day 5 of our 2025 Advent Calendar. Today we are reminding people about Warwickshire support for all the family in the run up to Christmas and into the New Year.

Whether you're looking for childcare, things to do, financial support, parenting advice or something else, the Family Information Service has you covered. Watch this animation to find out more, call 01926 742274 (Freephone 0800 408 1558) or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fis.

The service has responded to almost 4500 enquiries in the past 12 months.

If you have little ones, and would prefer face to face support, don't forget that Warwickshire Children and Family Centres have busy timetables and friendly staff on hand with advice and support at 14 different centres and community outreach venues around the county. Health sessions, baby and toddler groups, learning and development opportunities, SEND support and community activities are all on offer. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilycentres

What people say:

Great service! I have used centres since my son was small and couldn't wait to come back when I had my daughter

The experience has been great, different activities and sessions are always available for my child. It is also an opportunity for my child to meet and interact with other children.

A nice and safe environment for her to play and explore and interacting with other children.

We love having the centres, they have been vital in the first six months as a new parent.

A great place to meet other families and to get advice from the amazing staff.

Published: 5th December 2025