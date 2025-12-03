Celebrating our Armed Forces - what a year its been!

For day three of our 2025 Christmas countdown calendar we are celebrating our Armed Forces Community.

This year it was announced that the government plans to extend the Armed Forces Covenant Duty which currently covers three policy areas – healthcare, education and housing – but this will now increase to 14 including social care, childcare and transport so that it offers more robust support ‘through all of life’.

Warwickshire County Council will be at the forefront of this - promoting the welfare of serving personnel and veterans, and their families.

Read more about that here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/7132/greater-access-to-local-services-for-armed-forces-community-discussed-at-conference

We’ll see you tomorrow for day 4 of our Christmas countdown calendar!

And make sure you follow us on social media - Facebook and Instagram