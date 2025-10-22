Greater access to local services for armed forces community discussed at conference

Partners representing agencies across the breadth of public services came together to discuss how the Government’s extension to the statutory duty would benefit retired and current service...

Partners representing agencies across the breadth of public services came together to discuss how the Government’s extension to the statutory duty would benefit retired and current service personnel and their families in the Coventry Solihull and Warwickshire region.

The government plans to extend the Armed forces Covenant Duty so that it encapsulates all departments. Currently the Duty covers three policy areas – healthcare, education and housing – but this will now increase to 14 including social care, childcare and transport so that it offers more robust support ‘through all of life’.

At its core the extended Covenant Duty will continue to pay ‘due regard’ to the principles of the original. Its aim will be to ‘reduce the disadvantage’ armed forces families suffer through the sacrifice and obligations that come with being part of the armed forces community.

Partners from local authorities, NHS and Justice came together at the conference along with a representative of the MOD Covenant Team who also spoke about the VALOUR Programme which is a new support mechanism for the Armed Forces community.

The aim was to get a feel for what the new Covenant Duty will mean at a local level. It is estimated that around 100,000 people in the Coventry Solihull and Warwickshire region are veterans, serving personnel or families and will be affected by the changes.

Councillor Edward Harris, Chair of Warwickshire County Council, and Chair of the CSW AFC Partnership said: “Chairman of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr. Edward Harris, Chair of the CSW AFC Partnership said: “I am encouraged by the time and commitment given to the new Armed Forces Covenant by all the partners represented here today. It has been an informative and productive meeting of the key organisations involved in this endeavour. Everybody in the room felt a shared commitment and agreed to take their knowledge back into their organisations.

“Together, as a partnership, we can do so much more than as individual organisations alone. We shall do everything we can to redress inequalities faced by the armed forces in our community.”