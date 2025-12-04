Progress your career in the fire service with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is committed to developing strong leaders within the fire sector and is recruiting for a range of leadership roles.

Roles are now open for a range of leadership roles including Crew Managers, Watch Managers, Station Managers and Group Managers.

This is an opportunity for those currently working in a fire service to take the next steps, build a career and make a real difference in the communities we serve. Details about the roles and how to apply can be found on the recruitment pages of the website.

Zach Villers, Area Manager at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, has progressed his career since joining in 2022 as Group Manager following a varied career in the fire service.

Zach explains: “When I first joined the fire service in 2006, I genuinely thought that I would spend my career as a firefighter serving the communities of the West Midlands. What I didn’t know at this time, is the number of different ways in which the fire service serves their community, the range of roles and career paths available with the fire service, and the impact that these roles can have on the community.

“After undertaking various posts in Response, Operational Training, Organisational Intelligence and Portfolio across multiple roles, I then joined Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service in 2022. I served as a Group Manager in Fire Protection for 2 years prior to progressing to Area Manager in Training & Sustainability.

“As an Area Manager leading with purpose means ensuring our people have the skills, confidence, and resilience to deliver exceptional service today while preparing for the challenges of tomorrow. My role is about creating a culture of learning, continuous improvement and embedding sustainability into everything we do.

“More broadly, leading with purpose at WFRS means aligning every decision and action with our shared vision: ‘To make Warwickshire the best that it can be, now and in the future’. Our mission is clear - keeping people safe in their homes, workplaces, when travelling, and in the environment - and as leaders, our mission drives everything we do.”

To find out more about the roles, the application and the recruitment process, two live sessions will be held on Teams for anyone to join. The live events will be held on the following dates.

8 December at 7.30pm.

16 December at 3pm.

Sign up here to attend either of the online events.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said:

"The leaders in Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are really important. They help shape how we work and make sure we do the best we can for the people of Warwickshire. “Good leaders come from all kinds of backgrounds and experiences. We’d love you to help shape the future of fire and rescue here. If you or someone you know works in the fire service and wants to take the next step, don’t wait - apply today!”

Zach continued: “One of the most rewarding aspects of WFRS is its investment in people. Leadership development, technical training, operational training, coaching and mentoring opportunities ensure that everyone can grow and contribute meaningfully. I’ve personally benefited from this culture of learning and strive to pay it forward by coaching, mentoring and supporting others.”

Applications for the Leadership roles close on 5th January. To find out more about the roles, job specifications and to apply, visit the recruitment webpages.

The leadership opportunities are part of the internal promotion process and are open exclusively to individuals currently serving in a UK Fire and Rescue Service. Please note that these roles are not open to MOD Fire Service staff.