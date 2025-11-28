Specialists Collaborate to Improve Outcomes for Warwickshire Families! 

Over 70 Educational Psychologists and Speech and Language Therapists came together this week for a powerful joint learning day, creating a shared space for collaboration and innovation.

This event brought two essential services into one space to share knowledge, best practice, and practical strategies. By working together, these professionals aim to make it easier for families and other practitioners to understand what support is available and how to help children thrive.

The day was full of discussions and learning with a key focus on:

Shared Updates in Practice: Both services exchanged the latest developments in their fields, ensuring consistent and informed approaches.

Neuro-Affirming Strategies: Practical advice and recommendations were explored to create environments that respect and affirm neurodiverse children and young people.

Foundations for Partnership Working: Stronger connections were built between teams, paving the way for integrated support that meets a wide range of needs.

Talking about the event, Charmayne Healey, Service Lead for South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust said: “We had such a great session earlier this week. Bringing speech and language therapists and educational psychologists together sparked so many valuable conversations about our shared goals and neurodiversity-affirming practice. It was a real reminder of how important these moments are for joining things up and strengthening the support we offer to children and young people.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education, said: “When professionals come together with a shared purpose, incredible things happen. This event demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping a brighter future for Warwickshire’s children and young people. By uniting their expertise, these services are not just improving support, they are creating opportunities for every child to thrive and reach their full potential.”

This event marks an exciting step toward creating a more inclusive, responsive system in Warwickshire. Both services will continue working together to embed these principles into everyday practice, ensuring Warwickshire children and young people receive the best possible support.

For more information on the educational psychology service, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/educationalpsychology

For more information on speech and language therapy, visit: https://www.swft.nhs.uk/our-services/speech-and-language-therapy-children