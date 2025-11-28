Supporting care leavers to rise

November has been National Care Leavers Month and Warwickshire County Council used the month to celebrate the achievements, resilience, and strength of the county’s care – experienced young people.

The theme for 2025, ‘Rising as Me: Overcoming challenges, transforming, and finding your identity’ highlights the strength, identity and determination shown by young people as they move from care into adulthood and independence. This is an opportunity to recap how the county helps these young people with practical, tailored support as part of its Child Friendly Warwickshire vision, creating a place where young people are happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled.

Many care leavers face challenging transitions such as living independently, managing finances, building relationships, and finding their sense of self. Warwickshire’s support is wide ranging and designed to give care leavers the best possible start. The most important parts of this offer include:

A Personal Advisor up to age 25: Helping with housing, education, employment, relationships, benefits, health and wellbeing.

Accommodation support: Help to secure suitable, safe housing, with priority through the council’s housing pathways and ongoing assistance to sustain a tenancy.

Education, training and employment support: Access to a careers advisor up to age 25, support with college or university pathways, and a £1,000 annual higher education bursary for care-experienced students.

Financial support: Help to open a bank account, funding for essentials when moving into a first home, support to apply for a passport and driving licence, a Junior ISA, festival and birthday allowances, and help with council tax for those under 21.

Independent living support through the House Project: Helping young people build skills in budgeting, cooking, home maintenance and managing a tenancy.

Emotional and relational support: Regular contact from advisors, support to maintain positive relationships, and pathways to advocacy or access to personal records when needed.

Opportunities to have their voices heard: Encouragement to join the Children in Care Council or Care Leavers Forum, influencing decisions and improving services.

Lifelong Links: Support to trace family members or trusted adults and rebuild meaningful connections safely.

As part of its duty of care, the council makes sure support continues beyond age 25 in certain circumstances, with options to stay in touch and receive tailored help.

Throughout November, teams across Warwickshire have been celebrating Care Leavers Month with a range of events and activities. Highlights included a Halloween themed trip to All Things Wild attended by 59 children and carers, a Laser Quest and Mini golf activity, and a wellbeing walk at Coombe Abbey where 15 young people enjoyed a relaxing day together.

Young people also took part in the national ‘A Fair Offer for All’ celebration event featuring guest speakers, awards, performances, and youth-led talks. Festive cheer was brought to eight care leavers during a trip to the Manchester Christmas Markets, while 17 care leavers enjoyed an unforgettable evening at the Moulin Rouge theatre show, organised by the Voice, Influence & Change team.

These experiences provided opportunities for fun, connection, and wellbeing, reinforcing the council’s commitment to creating positive experiences for care-experienced young people.

Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said “We are proud of our care leavers — for the resilience they show and the progress they make. Our commitment does not end when they turn 18: through personal advisors, housing support, financial help, education funding, and community opportunities, we are walking beside them as they build their lives. Together, we continue to shape a Child Friendly Warwickshire, where our care experienced young people are seen, heard, and supported.”

More information about the support available for care leavers in Warwickshire is available at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/leavingcare