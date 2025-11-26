New Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast episode explores safeguarding adults from abuse and neglect

Warwickshire County Council has launched its latest episode of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire podcast.

The episode raises awareness of the different types of abuse and neglect that adults may experience and where to find help.

Featured in the episode are Ian Redfern, Head of Adults Practice and Safeguarding at Warwickshire County Council, and Maxine Nicholls, Head of Safeguarding (Mental Health and Learning Disability Services) at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT).

Together, they discuss what safeguarding adults is and how to spot the signs of abuse or neglect; examples of safeguarding issues in practice for both professionals and the people they support; how people can report safeguarding concerns, and where to find safeguarding advice and support across Warwickshire.

The podcast episode is available to listen to now

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Safeguarding adults is everyone’s responsibility. Abuse and neglect can happen in many forms, and it’s important that people know how to recognise the signs and where to turn for help. This podcast episode is a great resource for raising awareness to ensure that our communities are safe and supportive for everyone. I encourage residents and healthcare professionals across the county to listen and share it widely.”

There are many situations where adults may be at risk and need safeguarding support. People with disabilities, older people who are frail, those who may have learning difficulties or mental health problems can all experience abuse or neglect.

The abuse or neglect that a vulnerable adult may experience could be physical, psychological, financial, sexual, organisational, discriminatory, domestic abuse, modern slavery, neglect or self-neglect. This can happen anywhere - in someone’s home, a care home, hospital, college, or public space, and can affect people, regardless of age or background.

If an individual is worried about themselves, a friend, a family member, or someone they work with to provide care and support, help and advice are available. For more information or to report a concern, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeguardingadults

On the podcast episode, Ian Redfern, Head of Adults Practice and Safeguarding at Warwickshire County Council, explains:

“If you think someone is experiencing abuse or neglect, if it’s safe to do so, the best thing you can do is talk to them. Talk to them in private, away from anyone who may be abusing or neglecting them so that they can speak openly and honestly. But share with them what you are concerned about, describe one or two things that make you worry about their situation, and give them time to talk”.

Help is available and he adds:

“If anybody themselves has experienced abuse or neglect or believes that somebody else is that might have a disability or a condition and might find it hard to protect themselves, then you can contact the County Council on 01926 412 080”.

Maxine Nicholls, Head of Safeguarding at CWPT, said:

“We as an NHS Trust offer services to those people with a learning disability, and also those people with primary and secondary care and mental health issues. “We recognise that people with mental illness are more likely to experience abuse, less likely to report it, and therefore it sits with practitioners to form a relationship and engage with those individuals in order to identify abuse. “If we can train staff to ask appropriate, sensitive questions, in order to support people to access appropriate therapy, then people are more likely to recover from those experiences”.

In Warwickshire, the Warwickshire Safeguarding Adults Board brings together organisations including Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, the NHS, and voluntary sector partners to ensure that adults in Warwickshire are protected from harm. The website has lots of useful information for members of the public and professionals.

For information on how to report abuse or neglect, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/safeguardingadults or call 01926412080. This phone line is open Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.

During out-of-office hours an emergency duty social worker is available from 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, and from 5pm on Friday until 8.30am on the next working day. Call 01926 886922.

To report a crime, contact Warwickshire Police on 101 or if it is an emergency, always dial 999.

The NHS website also provides more information on abuse and neglect, as well as signs to look out for.

Listen to previous episodes of the Let’s Talk Warwickshire on PodBean and other podcast platforms.