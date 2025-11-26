Stay connected and reduce loneliness with the Living Well webpages

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to visit the Living Well webpages which provide free access to resources designed to help people stay connected and reduce loneliness.

The webpages also offer practical advice and links to support services that can make a real difference in maintaining social connections and improving mental health and wellbeing.

Loneliness can affect anyone at any stage of life. On the loneliness webpage, there are pathways to support services, useful articles, and links to local and national resources that can help. There is also information available about some common ways of tackling loneliness and how to build social connections.

SearchOut Warwickshire’s Community Directory, accessible via ‘Community Support’ on the Living Well webpage, is another place for people to find local organisations, services, and events that support with health, wellbeing, and community engagement. It shares listings of clubs, groups, advice services, and activities across Warwickshire that residents can get involved in, including initiatives like the Warwickshire Food Strategy.

Social isolation can also have a huge impact on people’s mental and physical health. The webpages offer a great selection of articles and information on ways to connect with people, and how to keep the mind active through reading, puzzles, and brain training. They also share how to access books for free through Warwickshire Libraries’ Borrow Box scheme.

The festive season is often a time for people to catch up with family and friends, and socialising is a great way to increase confidence. It is an opportunity to reconnect with others either in person, on video calls, through social media, or on community forums. For those struggling with technology or computers, WCC’s Adult Learning service can teach basic IT skills at a steady pace and with plenty of time to ask questions.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Loneliness can have a significant impact on mental health and wellbeing, which is why we want everyone in Warwickshire to feel supported and connected. The Living Well webpages make it easier to stay active, healthy, and engaged, with information on local groups and events that help build and maintain social networks, along with tips and support for anyone who may be feeling isolated. “I encourage everyone to explore these webpages on the County Council’s website, where you’ll find free practical advice, activities, and services designed to help you stay connected and live well.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available.

As well as the Living Well webpages, visit the winter wellness webpage which offers further support, tips, and advice to help people stay connected this winter.