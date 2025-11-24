Overnight closures on The ASPS development in December

The S278 scheme bringing highways improvements to the ASPS development site is nearing its conclusion with work expected to complete over the winter.

There is to be a brief period in the near future Monday 1 December to Saturday 6 December where the Banbury Rd will be closed to traffic between 8pm and 6am to allow work to progress. Closure points will be set up near the Greys Mallory Roundabout junction at the junction with Barford Rd and at the entrance (Brooklime Rd) to The ASPS development.

Vehicle access and egress will be restricted during these times. Traffic marshals will be on hand to support drivers and residents at The ASPS development.

There will also be times when vehicle access to properties at The ASPS development will not be possible including when the carriageway is being planed out to a depth of 40mm or when binder or surface material has been laid and is cooling. Traffic marshals will be stationed at each of the closure points.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We have said throughout this work that we will communicate with residents and local businesses. We trust that they will feel informed and supported throughout the necessary road closures. “These are essential so that the work can be carried out safely and once again, we thank all road users for their patience.”

Please visit The ASPS - Leamington Spa / Banbury Road widening: Scheme overview - Warwickshire County Council for further information.