Warwickshire businesses supported to become energy efficient

Warwickshire businesses have benefitted from over £800,000 worth of Business Energy Advice Service grants to help bring in energy efficiencies.

From the installation of solar panels to air source heat pumps, air con units to replacing roofs, the Business Energy Advice Service was designed to help businesses across Warwickshire reduce energy costs and drive growth through free energy assessments and 50% match funded grants.

On completion of an energy audit, small to medium sized businesses may have the opportunity to apply for a capital grant of up to £100,000 to support them with implementing their energy efficiency recommendations.

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Business Energy Advice Service is a great opportunity for businesses to receive an audit and access grant support to bring in energy efficiencies to their businesses and help them to reduce their costs. “It’s fantastic news that since this latest round of funding launched in April 2025 a total of £806,898 has been awarded in grants. The programme is open until March 2026, so I urge any businesses looking for advice and support to bring efficiencies to their organisations to get in touch.”

The grants have levered £966,667 of private sector investment towards projects which are expected to help the supported businesses save over £300,000 per annum on their energy bills.

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

The scheme provides businesses across the West Midlands with free energy audits and match funding to cut their energy usage and bills. Warwickshire County Council is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area. Coventry City Council have been appointed to deliver the energy audits on behalf of the County Council. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is also supporting additional business support activities as part of Business Growth Warwickshire.

To find out more, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/wbeas

The BEAS grants are part of a wider package of finance and grants funded or managed by WCC including small business loans as part of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund and WCC’s small capital grants programme. For more information, visit the finance, loans and grants webpage.

For information about other support for your business, contact Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747.