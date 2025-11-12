Remembrance Day marked across Warwickshire

Services to mark Remembrance Sunday were held across Warwickshire both on Remembrance Sunday (9 November) and Armistice Day (11 November) as the county paid tribute to the personnel...

... of the Armed Services to mark Remembrance Sunday were held across Warwickshire both on Remembrance Sunday (9 November) and Armistice Day (11 November) as the county paid tribute to the personnel of the Armed Forces and honoured the sacrifices of those who serve our country with councillors from across all political groups attending services.

On Armistice Day itself, Warwickshire’s Lord Lieutenant, Tim Cox, the King’s representative in the county, attended and laid a wreath at the Bedworth Armistice Parade along with Leader of the Council, Cllr George Finch.

Deputy Lieutenants, along with county councillors from across the political spectrum, also attended events over both days around the county.

At 11am on Tuesday 11th, a two-minute silence was observed across the county, with participation encouraged at all county council venues. Fire and Rescue stations throughout the county also participated in the tribute.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday serve as important occasions to honour the bravery and sacrifices of those who have served our nation. The County Council is proud to pay tribute to the armed forces community during these commemorations.

“A few weeks ago, we convened a regional conference focused on enhancing support for armed forces personnel and their families, reaffirming our enduring commitment to their welfare and recognition.”

Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, commented:

"As we gather for Armistice Day, we honour the immense sacrifices made by generations of men and women who served our nation in times of war and conflict and who serve to keep the peace in less tumultuous times.

“For many whom we remembered today, their sacrifice is part of our country’s history. But it must always be part of our future as it inspires us and reminds us of the enduring values of peace and unity that bind us together. Together, we remember all of our veterans and pledge to carry their legacy forward with gratitude and respect.”

For those wishing to commemorate in their own way, personalised Acts of Remembrance ideas can be found on the Royal British Legion website.

For more details on how Warwickshire County Council supports the armed forces, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces.