Building improvements help Nuneaton Signs to become more energy efficient

Local business Nuneaton Signs is closer to reaching their net zero goal following an audit and grant from the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS).

Looking to reach their target of 50% reduction of CO2e by 2030, Nuneaton Signs contacted the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service, delivered by Coventry City Council on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the county’s five District and Borough Councils, to receive a free energy audit. The audit provided invaluable advice about how to reduce emissions and become more cost-effective.

The audit made recommendations for energy improvements and Nuneaton Signs were able to access grant support to cover 50% of the costs to implement the changes. The building improvements included new insulated roller shutter doors, roof and wall insulation, destratification fans, and a new commercial boiler.

Lee Hatton, QSHE Lead at Nuneaton Signs said:

“The audit process was very straightforward, the audit document was clear and concise which meant that we were able to make informed decisions about the improvements we wanted to make. “We have a target to reduce our CO2e by 50% by 2030 and these new building improvements are expected to help us reach this target. Although its early days we are beginning to see a reduction in our gas usage and energy costs. So far we are seeing around a 20% reduction year on year (2024/2025) due to the building improvements made”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We want to support our businesses to become sustainable and make energy and cost savings. The support from the BEAS programme means businesses can receive individual support and recommendations, helping them to make informed decisions about improvements for their businesses and their goals.”

In 2024 WBEAS was launched as a part of the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme, developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council and the five district and borough councils in the county.

To find out more, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/WBEAS

The 2025 Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

It is providing businesses across the West Midlands with free energy audits and match funding to cut their energy usage and bills. Warwickshire County Council is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is also supporting additional business support activities as part of Business Growth Warwickshire. Coventry City Council have been appointed by WCC to deliver the energy audits.

The BEAS grants are part of a wider package of finance and grants funded or managed by WCC including small business loans as part of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund and WCC’s small capital grants programme. For more information, visit the finance, loans and grants webpage.

For information about other support for your business, contact Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747.