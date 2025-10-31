Halloween, a time for celebration and community

As Halloween approaches, we extend warm wishes to everyone celebrating this weekend. Whether you're dressing up, trick-or-treating, or enjoying seasonal traditions, we hope your Halloween is fille...

As Halloween approaches, we extend warm wishes to everyone celebrating this weekend. Whether you're dressing up, trick-or-treating, or enjoying seasonal traditions, we hope your Halloween is filled with fun, community spirit, and safety.

Halloween, derived from All Hallows’ Eve, has deep historical and spiritual roots. It precedes All Saints’ Day on 1 November - a solemn Christian feast honouring all saints, known and unknown, who have served their communities with compassion, courage, and faith. This is followed by All Souls’ Day on 2 November, a time to remember the faithful departed.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued some safety information for our communities Avoid a fright this Halloween and stay fire safe - Warwickshire County Council

Here are some fantastic ideas on recipes you can make with your pumpkins and ways to dispose of them too. Smashing ideas for your Halloween pumpkins - Warwickshire County Council

Councillor Edward Harris, Chairman of Warwickshire County Council said, “As we enjoy the fun of Halloween, let’s also take a moment to honour the legacy of those who have uplifted our communities through acts of kindness and service. All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days remind us of the enduring impact of goodness in the world.”

We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly, look out for one another, and embrace the spirit of unity that these days represent.