Avoid a fright this Halloween and stay fire safe

Celebrate this Halloween in style and safety, and avoid any scares, by following our horrifically good safety advice!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is encouraging residents to celebrate this Halloween safely, as you never know what dangers may be lurking in the dark!

If you are planning a spooky get-together, or perhaps attending one yourself or with your little monsters, follow our safety advice to avoid any scares, and make the most of this Hallow’s Eve:

Road Safety - Be aware of an increased number of children on the streets, potentially in dark clothing. Parents should also supervise their children, and ensure they are aware of road safety practices.

Costume Safety – Try to use store bought costumes that carry the CE label, as these are safer than potentially flammable homemade costumes. Also ensure any outfits fit correctly and comfortably.

Candle Safety – Swap candles for safer, battery operated alternatives, especially for use inside pumpkins. Also remember to keep any lit candles away from children and furniture, and ensure all flames are extinguished before going to bed.

Burn Safety – If an accident happens, stop, drop and roll, and cool any burns with cold water. Seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

With an increase in children on the roads expected, it’s important to take extra care when driving round residential areas at night, as many of these costumes will be dark in colour. If your child is heading out on the hunt for Halloween treats, ensure they are visible and aware of road safety practices.

As costumes evolve to be more elaborate and complex year after year, it is incredibly important to keep any flammable clothing (skirts, veils, capes, etc) away from any lit candles. If you are decorating your home with candles or candle-lit pumpkins, consider swapping these out for safer, battery operated alternatives.

Ensure that any store-bought costume carries the CE mark on the label, and that the fit is appropriate, preventing any trips, slips or falls! If you decide to make a homemade costume, avoid flammable materials such as cotton wool, and ensure the costume fits properly.

Councillor Dale Bridgwater said:

“This Halloween we wish all residents to enjoy the fun, and remain safe. To have the best night possible follow our safety tips, such as considering swapping out those candles for battery operated alternatives!

“In the event any costume fires happen, stop, drop and roll, and cool any potential burns with cold water and seek urgent medical assistance.

“Stay safe and happy ghost hunting!”

Visit our site for more safety tips: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety