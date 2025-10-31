Council supports the power of early intervention this Occupational Therapy week 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to support Occupational Therapy Week 2025, taking place from Monday 3 to Sunday 9 November. This year’s theme, “the power of early intervention”, ...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proud to support Occupational Therapy Week 2025, taking place from Monday 3 to Sunday 9 November.

This year’s theme, “the power of early intervention”, highlights how timely occupational therapy can prevent deterioration in both mental and physical health and help people to live safer, healthier, and more independent lives for longer.

During the week, WCC will be showcasing the outstanding work of Occupational Therapists (OT) who work within its Reablement team, Home Environment Assessment and Response Team (HEART), and Personalisation service. The Council will also highlight the Occupational Therapy apprenticeship, which is an integrated degree apprenticeship that combines on-the-job training with academic study.

Reablement team

The Council’s Reablement team provides direct access to OTs, ensuring urgent support is available when needed. They empower individuals to regain independence and confidence in daily living, whilst also offering guidance and development opportunities to colleagues.

Home Environment Assessment and Response team (HEART)

HEART support residents with physical disabilities to live safely and independently in council-owned properties. Through tailored adaptations and referrals, the team helps to reduce or delay care needs, simplify funding pathways, and promote dignity by understanding each resident’s lived experience.

Personalisation service

The Personalisation service offers in-person assessments to support residents to live independently and safely. This happens by assessing functional needs, recommending equipment and home adaptations, and providing tailored support to individual’s circumstances and goals.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Occupational Therapy Week and showcase the vital collaborative work that our Occupational Therapists deliver for residents across the county. This important work helps people across the county to overcome everyday challenges and to maintain their independence for longer.

“By sharing real stories and practical examples, we can demonstrate how early intervention can improve overall health and well-being.”

Occupational therapy is part of Warwickshire’s Integrated Care service. To learn more, visit: Occupational therapy - Warwickshire County Council

To find out more about Occupational Therapy Week, visit:

Occupational Therapy Week 2025 | The Royal College of Occupational Therapists

For residents who would like recommendations about assistive technologies and equipment to support daily living, visit AskSARA, a free online self-assessment tool which provides personalised advice.

For those assessed as having eligible needs for care and support, can access occupational therapy by visiting: Occupational therapy - Warwickshire County Council