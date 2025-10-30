Warwickshire County Council celebrates Youth Work Week 2025

Youth workers from Warwickshire are reflecting on the difference they make in the lives of young people lives as part of Youth Work Week 2025.

Youth Work Week 2025 is a national campaign running from 3 to 9 November.

Led by the National Youth Agency (NYA), Youth Work Week is a moment to recognise and celebrate the life-changing impact of youth work across the UK. This year’s theme – ‘Building Brighter Futures: Safe places, trusted support, and opportunities to thrive’ – focuses on the essential role youth work plays in helping young people reach their potential.

Warwickshire County Council’s Youth Service works with young people aged 11–18 across the county to provide early help, guidance, and opportunities to develop skills, confidence, and wellbeing. The team supports young people through open access youth groups, one-to-one sessions, and community projects that help them build resilience, make positive choices, and have their voice heard.

Throughout Youth Work Week, the team will be sharing daily stories on Instagram, featuring young people from across Warwickshire who talk about their hopes for the future, the changes they’d like to see in their communities, and what good youth work means to them.

These reflections will sit alongside inspiring insights from Warwickshire’s youth workers about why they do what they do and the difference they see every day.

Rocco, a youth work apprentice, said: “Youth Work Week is an important week. It’s a time to celebrate the amazing young people we work with, and the impact youth work has on their lives. Seeing them grow in confidence and knowing you’ve played a small part in that journey is what keeps us going.”

Another youth worker, Jess, added: “The magic of someone rooting for you cannot be underestimated. I want young people to feel seen, valued, and empowered — especially those who may not always feel heard. Youth work gives us the chance to make that difference every day.”

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, commented: “As a Child Friendly county, Warwickshire is committed to creating environments that support young people to reach their full potential. Warwickshire youth workers provide guidance, safe spaces, and growth opportunities that encourage young people to express themselves and develop essential life skills.

“Youth work makes a vital contribution to the wellbeing, safety, and development of young people across the county. Our youth workers provide trusted support and opportunities that help young people to overcome challenges, build confidence, and achieve their ambitions.

“The week provides an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the dedication and professionalism of our youth work teams, whose efforts continue to strengthen communities and create brighter futures for young people across the county.”

Warwickshire’s youth workers will share stories, photos, and short videos throughout the week, showcasing how youth work helps young people feel safe, supported, and ready to thrive.

Residents might see youth workers engaging with young people in streets and parks, offering one-to-one support. Young people will recognise a Warwickshire County Council Youth Worker in their red uniform, but anyone unsure can contact Warwickshire Youth Service on 01926 428142 or emailing youthservice@warwickshire.gov.uk

For more information on Warwickshire’s youth service, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youthservice.