Stay healthy and independent with Warwickshire’s Living Well webpages

Residents are encouraged to explore a wide range of health prevention support available on Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Living Well webpages.

From healthy ageing to community support, this free online resource is designed to help individuals and families to live well and stay well.

Physical activity is key to maintaining good health, and the webpages provide important guidance about staying fit. This includes recommended exercises to improve core strength and flexibility that is suitable for all ages. Whether just starting out or looking to stay active, residents can discover warm-up videos and light workouts, plus tips and locations for enjoyable walks across Warwickshire. Maintaining mobility is essential for independence and confidence, and the Living Well webpages share guidance about how to choose supportive footwear, as well as using assistive technology like AskSARA to help prevent falls at home.

Healthy eating goes hand-in-hand with physical activity, and the Living Well webpages also offer practical advice about nutrition and age-appropriate eating habits. Residents can learn more about hydration and how to incorporate more water into a diet, as well as how nutritional needs change with activity levels and age.

Social connections can also play a crucial role in wellbeing. Advice is available to help about how to stay in touch with friends and family using technology, join a local community or voluntary group, and build meaningful relationships. For those experiencing loneliness or social isolation, the webpages offer helpful articles and resources to promote connections and improve mental health.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Prevention is at the heart of our approach to health and social care support in Warwickshire, and we want all residents to know that help is available. “Whether you're looking to stay active, connect with others, or find financial or emotional support, the Living Well webpages provide free advice and guidance to help everyone enjoy happier, healthier, and more independent lives. I encourage everyone to explore these webpages and see how the free advice and guidance available can benefit them.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to discover the full range of support available.

For more tips on healthy ageing, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-ageing