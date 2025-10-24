Rugby communities come together to celebrate Asian Mid-Autumn Festival

Communities across Warwickshire gathered last weekend to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 – a cultural event traditionally observed across East and Southeast Asia symbolising by unity, harm...
Communities across Warwickshire gathered last weekend to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival 2025 – a cultural event traditionally observed across East and Southeast Asia symbolising by unity, harmony and reunion under the full moon. The celebration, held on Saturday 11 October, was organised in partnership between Warwickshire County Council and Rugby Methodist Church, bringing together Hong Kongers and the wider local community for a day of culture, creativity and connection. More than 100 residents attended the event which featured a range of traditional crafts and games including lantern making, lantern riddle guessing, Mid-Autumn bunny crafts and food-themed activities. Guests also explored two exhibitions – one showcasing the history and customs of the Mid-Autumn Festival, and another highlighting the history and culture of Hong Kong, its links with the UK and the experiences of BNO (British National Overseas) visa holders in Warwickshire. The exhibitions will tour Warwickshire’s libraries in the coming weeks, giving more residents the chance to learn about the Hong Kong culture and traditions. * Reverend Nathan Falla, from Rugby Methodist Church, said: “It was such a privilege to partner with Warwickshire County Council to provide an inclusive space for Hong Kongers in the Rugby area to come and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. There was a real buzz about the place. It was amazing to be able to celebrate the culture through music and lots of fun activities.” Warwickshire County Council Leader, George Finch, added: “These celebrations bring people together and showcase the importance of community. Events like this help newly arrived residents feel part of Warwickshire while giving everyone a chance to learn from one another.” Speakers at the event included the Mayor of Rugby, who welcomed Hong Kong families to the area and local service providers such as Healthwatch Warwickshire, Warwickshire Police, WCC English Language and Employment Support, Community Partnerships, and EMTAS attended to share information and connect with the Hong Kong community. For more information on support and services available for Hong Kongers in Warwickshire, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hong-kong-bno