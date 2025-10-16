WCC Cabinet:16 October 2025 - Cabinet sets direction on key services supporting Warwickshire communities

Find out everything that was discussed at the meeting of Warwickshire County Council Cabinet on Thursday 16 October 2025. Cabinet discussed a range of important issues, includi...

Cabinet discussed a range of important issues, including home to school transport, a new agreement to help keep communities safe, plans to upgrade roads around a major new development, and services designed to help residents live healthier lives.

Firstly, Cabinet agreed to launch a public consultation on proposed changes to the current transport policy for children and young people, which will be renamed the Children and Young People’s Travel Assistance Policy. The proposed changes follow the publication of new statutory guidance from the government and aim to ensure the Council’s approach aligns with national expectations. Find out more: Cabinet approves plans for public consultation on Home to School Transport

Officers were also given the green light to procure a new contract to provide the Healthy Lifestyles Service, which will support residents to live longer, healthier lives. Funded through the Public Health Grant, the service will focus on key areas such as physical activity, healthy eating, smoking cessation, mental wellbeing and health protection issues. This work is part of the Council’s statutory responsibility to improve public health and reduce inequalities across Warwickshire.

In Nuneaton, the planned Top Farm development received a boost with Cabinet agreeing to add £2.1 million of developer funding to the Capital Budget to deliver a new roundabout and improved access at the Higham Lane/Peake Avenue junction. Subject to final approval from full Council in December, the work is expected to start in 2027. Find out more: Cabinet backs highways improvements in Nuneaton

Cabinet also endorsed the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board Community Safety Agreement for 2025 to 2029, a core strategy underpinning the Council’s priority to make Warwickshire a county where communities and individuals are supported to live safely, healthily, happily and independently. The agreement will now go to full Council for approval in December.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Keeping the county safe, healthy and looking after our children and young people are absolutely core to what the Council does. Today, we made great strides in putting things in place to ensure we have a sustainable plan for doing that in the years ahead.

“I was also delighted to see the boost to the transport infrastructure that will support the development at Top Farm which will do a lot to revitalise that area.”

The papers and recorded livestream of this meeting can be found here: Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - Thursday 16 October 2025