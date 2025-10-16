Cabinet backs highways improvements in Nuneaton

Find out more about plans for a highways improvement scheme at the junction of Higham Lane and Peake Avenue in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet has recommended that £2.1 million developer funding for a highways improvement scheme at the junction of Higham Lane and Peake Avenue in Nuneaton be added to the Council’s Capital Programme for 2025/26.

The proposed scheme, which will be fully funded by developer Vistry North West Midlands, includes the construction of a new four-arm roundabout at the existing Higham Lane/Peake Avenue junction.

The works will provide efficient access to the approved Top Farm development, which will deliver new homes, a mixed-use district centre, community facilities, and a new primary school. It will include the provision of a new shared footway/cycleway and safe crossing points at the junction.

The works are expected to begin in Spring 2027 and will take approximately 20 weeks to complete.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “This scheme represents a significant investment in Nuneaton’s transport infrastructure that is needed to support the planned housing growth while improving road safety and access for everyone.

“By working in partnership with developers, we can ensure that new developments are properly supported by high-quality, sustainable transport links without cost to the local taxpayer.”

As the scheme value exceeds £2 million, it requires the approval of full Council to be added to the Capital Programme. Once approved, the Council will oversee the procurement and delivery of the works, ensuring they meet all safety, technical and environmental standards.

The developer will fund the full cost of design, construction, supervision and inspection, with financial safeguards in place through the Section 278 agreement under the Highways Act 1980.

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: Developer Funded Scheme - Section 278 C11 Higham Lane / Peake Avenue, Nuneaton