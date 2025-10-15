Warwickshire riders encouraged to refresh skills with discounted ‘Back to Biking’ training

As the colder months approach and road conditions become more challenging, Warwickshire Road Safety Education is urging motorcyclists to prepare for winter riding by brushing up on their skills â€...

As the colder months approach and road conditions become more challenging, Warwickshire Road Safety Education is urging motorcyclists to prepare for winter riding by brushing up on their skills — and offering a special training offer.

In partnership with Phoenix Motorcycle Training Leamington, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are offering riders access to discounted ‘Back to Biking’ training, designed specifically for those returning to motorcycling after a break or looking to boost their confidence and safety on the road.

The ‘Back to Biking’ course offers a flexible, supportive environment where riders can:

Rebuild confidence after time away from riding.

Refresh essential riding skills and road awareness.

Learn techniques for safer riding in winter conditions.

Get expert advice from qualified instructors.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “As we head into the winter months, conditions on our roads can quickly become more challenging for all road users — and especially for motorcyclists. Riding in winter presents unique challenges, from slippery roads to reduced visibility.

“The ‘Back to Biking’ training is a fantastic opportunity for riders to refresh their skills, rebuild confidence, and make sure they’re fully prepared for whatever the season brings. By taking part in this training and the free Biker Down workshop, riders are not only investing in their own safety but also helping to make Warwickshire’s roads safer for everyone.”

To qualify for the discounted rate, riders must live in Warwickshire and attend a Biker Down workshop delivered by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Biker Down is a free, interactive workshop that equips motorcyclists with essential skills in scene management, first aid, and how to be seen by other road users. It’s designed to help riders respond effectively if they’re first on the scene of a crash — potentially saving lives.

This offer is part of a current funding scheme aimed at supporting new riders working towards their Compulsory Basic Training and those returning to motorcycling, helping them build confidence and ride safely on Warwickshire’s roads.

To find out more or book your place, visit:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/road-safety-education/ready-ride-starting-motorcycle-journey/7

https://phoenixmotorcycletraining.co.uk/course/back-to-biking/

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/bikerdown

Play your part in keeping Warwickshire’s roads safe this winter for everyone.