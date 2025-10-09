World Mental Health Day 2025: Improve your mental health and wellbeing with the 5 Ways to Wellbeing

Friday 10th October marks World Mental Health Day, and residents across Coventry and Warwickshire are being encouraged to take simple steps to look after their mental health

Being proactive and looking after our mental health and wellbeing is just as important as looking after our physical health. So, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) are highlighting the 5 Ways to Wellbeing, an evidence-based approach that shows how everyday actions can make a real difference.

As part of the World Mental Health Day campaign, people are being asked to consider trying one or more of the 5 Ways to Wellbeing. If they find new things that work for them, they are being encouraged to incorporate them into their daily or weekly routines so they see long term benefits.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing are:

Connect - spend time with family, friends, neighbours or colleagues, or make new connections.

Get active - whether it is a short walk or a workout, moving more can boost mood and reduce stress.

Take notice - pay attention to the world around you and how you feel. This can help you manage stress and appreciate positive moments.

Keep learning - from cooking a new recipe to picking up a hobby, learning can increase confidence and create a sense of achievement.

Give - simple acts of kindness or volunteering can strengthen connections and improve wellbeing.

To help people learn more about the 5 Ways to Wellbeing and how they can incorporate them into their everyday lives, the ICS has created a short video, which you can watch here.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“World Mental Health Day is a poignant time to reflect on your own mental health needs. We also need to remind ourselves that mental health is just as important as physical health, and something we must all continue to prioritise on an ongoing basis.

“From the 24/7 Wellbeing for Warwickshire helpline and drop-in hubs to NHS Talking Therapies and the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy, there is help available for anyone in Warwickshire who needs it. Whether you're feeling low, anxious, or simply need someone to talk to, support is never far away. Please access local services in Warwickshire by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth”

Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Sport and Public Health at Coventry City Council, said:

“This World Mental Health Day we are encouraging people to try one or more of the five Ways to Wellbeing and see if they have a positive impact on their mental health and wellbeing. What works for one person may not for another, so it’s about finding out what works for you and your lifestyle rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

“However, if you do need support with your mental health then it’s available. Whether it’s general advice on how to boost your mental health and wellbeing, or information on the support services available locally, there is a range of support you can access locally. For more information on the support available in Coventry, visit https://www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealthsupport.”

Dr Richard Onyon, Chief Medical Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said:

“We must now, more so than ever, continue to work to break the stigma surrounding mental health and the barriers people face with accessing support. Mental health can have a big effect on your own life and those around you. Talking about mental health is one of the best things we can do to ensure we are supporting our loved ones and our own mental health.

“At Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, we have a number of ways to help anyone who might be struggling with their mental health. You can access free support at Coventry, Warwickshire, and Solihull Talking Therapies, look at free courses at the Recovery and Wellbeing Academy, or visit the Dimensions of Health and Wellbeing website for some targeted support around areas you struggle with most.

“It’s also important to remind people that if they find themselves in a mental health crisis, they can call 111 and press the ‘mental health’ options. People are not alone and our services are dedicated to support everyone in our communities to lead a healthy and happy life.”

Information, advice and further support is available through Wellbeing for Warwickshire and Wellbeing for Coventry, which provide local resources to help people improve and maintain their mental health and wellbeing.

You can read more about Wellbeing for Warwickshire and Wellbeing for Coventry, including why they were created and the impact they have had, by reading this case study on the Happy Healthy Lives website.

Whilst being proactive about boosting your mental health and wellbeing is important, you may still need to seek advice and support for your mental health – and if you do there is help available.

For information about a range of local mental health and wellbeing services, including face to face, telephone, online and self-help resources available in Coventry and Warwickshire, please visit: https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/our-services, https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth or https://www.coventry.gov.uk/mentalhealth.

If you or someone you know needs more urgent mental health help, call 111 and select the ‘mental health’ option or visit www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/find-help-now.