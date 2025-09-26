Leave winter illnesses out in the cold by taking up a vaccination to protect yourself and family

With the onset of winter and the colder months sweeping across the country, Warwickshire County Council is reminding everyone to book in for winter health immunisations for adults and children.

According to the UK Health Security Agency last year in England, flu caused around 8,000 deaths, while vaccination prevented an estimated 96,000 to 120,200 hospitalisations.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against flu. If you do catch it, you're likely to have milder symptoms, recover more quickly, and be less likely to need hospital care.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “The flu vaccine programme focuses on those who are at greatest risk of getting seriously ill. Flu will peak over the festive and New Year due to everyone being together in a confined space. Nobody wants to miss out on the celebrations with friends and family – give your family the best protection they can have by taking up the offer of a winter vaccination.”

Many people believe flu to be the same as a cold, this is not correct. Colds and flu do share similar symptoms i.e. blocked nose, sore throat, high temperature, flu however, will give more severe symptoms including fever, fatigue and aches and pains. Further complications can lead to being seriously ill and having to go to hospital.

Those eligible for a flu vaccine include:

people with certain long term health conditions, from 6 months to under 65s

people aged 65 and over

pregnant women

all children aged 2 or 3 years old on 31 August 2025

primary school aged children (from Reception to year 6)

secondary school aged children (from year 7 to Year 11)

care home residents

carers in receipt of carer's allowance, or those who are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline health and social care workers

While pregnant women and children are receiving a vaccination in September, most eligible adults can receive a flu vaccine from 1 October. Please go to https://www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/vaccination-and-booking-services/ or go to the NHS App or call 119 to book your October appointment.

Once vaccinated this ensures maximum protection during the peak flu season, typically December to February.

Even if you've had flu before or received a previous vaccine, it's important to get vaccinated again. Immunity fades over time, and flu viruses evolve each year. Being vaccinated means you're more likely to experience milder symptoms and recover faster if you do catch flu.

For more information around the flu vaccination including specific information around eligibility and further information about the vaccine itself please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flu