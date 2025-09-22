Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant fund returns for second round

Every year, Warwickshire County Council allocates each of its 57 councillors £8,000 to support small scale projects within their wards which empower the community to support the ambitions of the...

county council.

A second round of funding has opened today, Monday 22 September.

Local community and voluntary groups could be eligible for support. These projects’ aims may align with some of the following areas:

Improving access to services

Reducing loneliness and isolation

Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing of residents

Supporting the local area’s sustainability ambitions.

The full category list can be found here.

Applications need to be submitted through the council’s website, and will involve the completion of an online form. As this is the second round of funding this year, some funding will have already been spent, therefore the amount available may vary from ward to ward.

Applications close on 2 November 2025 at 5pm.

Previous winners include local not-for-profit community interest company, SPARK Youth Music. The local group benefitted from the transformative impact of Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Scheme, enabling the organisation to deliver life-changing music programmes to hundreds of young people and vulnerable residents across the county.

Clare Thomas founder of SPARK Youth Music said:

“The Councillor Grants have been a lifeline for Spark Youth Music. Unlike national funding bodies that often overlook areas like South Warwickshire, local councillors understand the specific needs of their communities. Their support has allowed us to continue delivering programmes that make a real difference by teaching life and work skills, building confidence, and creating a sense of belonging.”

Councillor Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said:

“This fantastic initiative allows us to empower Warwickshire’s communities through small scale projects that will bring demonstrable benefits to their local areas.

“The Councillors' Grant Fund enables us to bring about real change in Warwickshire, creating opportunities for our residents, supporting happier, healthier communities throughout the county.

“If you feel you can benefit from access to the fund, fill out an application today, and let us make a positive difference in Warwickshire, together.”

For more information about the grant and to submit an application, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants

Applicants may find the following resources useful: